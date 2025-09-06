The opposition in Türkiye calls an extraordinary congress for September 21 | News

The main opposition party of Turkey announced that it would hold an extraordinary congress on September 21 after a court has ousted its management of Istanbul on allegations of transplant, confirmed a source of party to AFP on Saturday.
The decision comes in the midst of increasing political pressure on the Republican People's Party (CHP) after a court canceled this week the outcome of its provincial congress in Istanbul in October 2023, throwing its chief Ozgur Celik and 195 others.
Friday, more than 900 CHP delegates submitted a petition to a local electoral council of the capital Ankara to authorize the congress, the source told AFP.
Congress should shape the party's strategy because it is faced with legal uncertainty.
The CHP, the greatest opposition force in the Turkish parliament, won a huge victory over the AKP of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the local elections of 2024.
Since then, the part has become the target of a wave of arrests and legal affairs which led in March with the imprisonment of the popular and powerful mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, on the allegations of corruption which he denies.
The arrest and imprisonment of Imamoglu, considered as a key rival of Erdogan, sparked unprecedented street demonstrations in a decade.
Authorities have established demonstrations with nearly 2,000 people, including students and journalists – most of whom were released later.
On Tuesday, the court ousted the chief of the CHP Istanbul and dozens of party delegates and appointed a team of five men to replace them in a decision that saw the stock market diving 5.5%.
The CHP appealed against the decision.
Political analyst Berk Esen told AFP that the decision was a “rehearsal” for the greatest case against the national leaders of the party seeking to share it as an opposition force.
-'Chp is held high
An almost identical trial is suspended above its national leaders in a closely watched case which will resume in Ankara on September 15.
A petition of more than 900 party delegates requiring an extraordinary congress in just a day and a half is against the possibility of a similar court decision, according to observers.
Gul CIFTCI, an assistant chief of the CHP responsible for legal elections and affairs, said that the extraordinary congress “will not only determine the future of our party, but will also reaffirm faith in pluralism, diversity and democratic policy in Turkey”, in a comment on X Friday.
She praised the decision for the congress, taken with the will of the delegates, as “the strongest evidence that the CHP is standing against all attempts to intervene by the government”.
The party's source told AFP that to stimulate the chances that the request for an extraordinary congress be accepted, the signatures were not collected from the 196 delegates of Istanbul who were suspended by the court order.