PM Modi and President Trump take the first steps to repair

Update on: 06 September 2025 04:55 Ist

The PM on Saturday was reciprocal to Trumps according to that it is always friends with Modi and that there was nothing to fear for the special relationship of India-US

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their personal friendship and forces bilateral ties, India and the United States took the first steps to repair the relationship that had turned from the Russian trade and oil agreement.

In this June 27, 2017, the Prime Minister of Image of file Narendra Modi and Donald Trump exchange greetings during a joint press conference in Washington (PTI)
Prime Minister Modi, Modi, the American president, President Trumps, said that he will always be friends with Modi and that there was nothing to fear for the special Indian-American relationship, it is now for officials to meet and conclude a final trade agreement which is a win-win for the two countries.

After the two leaders were committed, the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar also clearly indicated that the Prime Minister Moda attaches great importance to the ties with us.

Answering a question, President Trump clearly said he didn't think the United States had lost India against China. He also said: I get along with Modi as you know, he was here a few months ago, we went to Rose Garden and made a press conference.

The two leaders very clearly indicating that they were all for narrower bilateral ties, the next step may be acrimonious noise from Washington against India will now stop or soften. There is also a strong possibility that the two leaders can get the phone to talk to each other and give instructions to senior officials in order to cement the links.

Released outdoors after his telephone conversation with President Trump on June 17, Prime Minister Modi used X and said: Take a deep and reciprocal, completely President Trumps feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complex and global strategic partnership.

The MODIS PM's Declaration on X reflects the feelings on the Hill raisin while New Delhi patiently waited for the sound of Washington to end and that President Trump reconsidered the American position when India was not close to China. India was only normalizing links with China while continuing to hire Russia.

The Raison Hill atmosphere is that all efforts can be made to conclude a trade agreement with us after having made it clear that the bilateral links between two natural allies are for Global Good.

India was positive that relations would turn for the best when one of the main national security planners of India visited us last month and met all senior officials of the United States intelligence and application agencies. The message of us was that the disagreement on trade was only a hiccup and that bilateral relations would continue as usual.

