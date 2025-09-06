



On Friday, Reuters deleted a four-minute video showing that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were talking about humans who may be up to 150 years old. The video came from an open micro exchange during a military parade in Beijing which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The images were initially dismissed from China State TV, in particular Chinese central television (CCTV). Reuters edited the images in a four -minute video and shared it with more than 1,000 world media customers, including the main international broadcasters of news, as Reuters reported. Video surveillance legal action Other press agencies which also had video surveillance licenses distributed their own modifications to the same images. On Friday, CCTV lawyer sent a written request asking Reuters to delete the video, saying that the agency had exceeded the terms of the use of their agreement. The lawyer also criticized Reuters for the editorial processing of images but did not give any exact details.

Reuters answers Reuters said in a statement that he had deleted the video because she no longer had legal authorization to use the equipment. CCTV and its global Arm, China Global Television Network, did not immediately respond to requests for comments, as mentioned in the Reuters report. Live events The Chinese Embassy in Washington also did not respond to requests for comments. The video and the history of the Xi-Putin exchange had been widely shared worldwide by broadcasters and on social networks.

Il Danning, legal supervisor from the CCTV news agency, wrote that the editorial treatment of Reuters has distorted the facts and declarations in the underlying flow. Reuters defended himself, saying that he supports the precision of what he has published and has found no reason to doubt his commitment to impartial journalism, as indicated in the Reuters report.

Reuters deleted it because video surveillance in Chinas has removed legal authorization from using the images.

Q2. What does CCTV say about the Reuters video?

CCTV said that Reuters editorial has distorted the facts and exceeded license conditions. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

