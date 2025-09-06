Donald Trump says grocery store, energy prices are down. It is a mixed bag for consumers so far.





One of the biggest discussion points of the presidential campaign of Donald Trumps 2024 was to reverse the high inflation which culminated in 2022 under the former president Joe Biden. Trump has promised to reduce the prices of grocery store, cars and other consumption items.

Trump took a victory tour on the prices at a meeting of the cabinet on August 26, calling for a few categories.

“The grocery store is down. Energy is down,” said Trump. “Was $ 4 and $ 5 for a gallon of gas.”

We have examined official government data and found that the cost of certain grocery and energy products had dropped, but many have seen increases.

The White House did not respond to an investigation for this article.

Food prices are increasing, with a few exceptions

For the grocery store, we have examined the standard price data of the Consumer Price Index of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Taken as a whole, the cost of food has increased, but some individual items fell as others increased.

A measure for grocery store, called food at home, increased by a small quantity between December 2024 and July 2025 just under 1%.

The combination of food and drinks prices shows an increase of 1.5% during the same period.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also separates price models for the main types of food. A deeper dive in the grocery cart shows that some of these articles have become more expensive while others have become cheaper.

The price of eggs, a problem that Trump featured earlier in the year, dropped by around 13%, following a peak of bird flu.

The bread dropped by 3.2% and fruits and vegetables dropped by 0.7%.

But more items increased by prices. The bacon increased by 2.9%. The combined cost of meat, poultry, fish and eggs increased by 2.8%. Coffee prices increased by 11.3%. Dairy products and related products have increased slightly, by 0.5%. Sugar and candy increased by 3.7%.

The chopped beef saw the highest increase, increasing by 11.6%. The limits of drought and export have increased the prices of the beef.

These increases have more than half year. If these prices of the items continue to increase at the same rate in a full year, the increase in increase would double.

The prices of energy overall are decreasing, but electricity is up

The overall cost of energy is down, by around 2.6% on Trumps Watch. Energy is a large field that includes fuel oil, propane, kerosene, firewood, electricity and energy services.

Many consumers have noticed that their monthly electricity bills were up 4.6%.

Fuel prices, according to the Energy Information Administration, increased by a few hundred $ 3.10 on January 20, Trumps Inauguration Day, to $ 3.147 on August 25, the most recent data available when Trump spoke. (Gas prices are generally higher in summer.)

Trump compares it to $ 4 or $ 5 per gallon of petrol, but the last time prices were raised in 2022. Most, and most of the subsequent price reductions were under Biden. The prices of gasoline were less than $ 4 per gallon for the last two and a half years of the presidency of Bidens.

Trump “can indicate successes in reducing inflation in certain raw materials; but there have been failures in many other products,” said Gary Burtless, economist of the Brookings institution. “Overall, it is difficult to say that inflation is strongly, even moderately lower than what it was in the era of the late vehicle administration.”

Our decision

Trump said: “The grocery store is down. The energy is down. It was $ 4 and $ 5 for a gallon of gas.”

Some food products have seen a drop in prices on Trumps Watch, and overall energy prices have decreased. But many items have increased by prices.

Among the foods to increase the price between December 2024 and July 2025 were the chopped beef, bacon, other meats, coffee, dairy products and sugar and candies.

As for energy, electricity costs have increased and prevailing on the comparison to $ 4 and $ 5 of petrol ignores that most of the drop in prices at the pump occurred under Biden.

We assess the declaration half true.

