WHen Donald Trump won his second term, Indias leader Elite had to be quietly satisfied. Prime Minister Narendra Modis Performing Courting of King Donald, both in and outside the office, suggested a special chemistry between these two Titans of the hard right.

While Trump began to rebuild world trade and geopolitics by arming prices, India had trade negotiations with the United States early. New Delhi admitted that negotiations would be difficult, given its red lines on agricultural and dairy products. However, it was optimistic to obtain an agreement proportionate to the proportion of India economic weight and strategic value for the United States as a counterweight to China.

Instead, Trump slapped India for the first time, in April, with a 25% price which in itself exceeded the rate deducted from most American allies. This has now doubled at 50%, as a punishment for India for buying, refining and exporting Russian oil during this war in the countries in Ukraine. This rate rate will make all Indian exports not exempt to the United States non-competitive.

Record modis very touted with Trump now seems laughable. And It was not only the prices. A short India war with Pakistan after the terrorist atrocity of Pahalgam in April saw Trump, and his vice-president JD Vance, treat India and Pakistan as South Asian neighbors who had to be put in order by American intervention. Trumps' insistence so that his telephone threats had forced India and Pakistan to stop fighting seemed to set up India and Pakistan as unruly nuisances, a humiliating equivalence that India felt forced to repudiate. He has since been suggested The fact that the real 50% price trigger was India denying Trump, desperate from a Nobel Peace Prize, Credit for the restoration of peace.

Trump clearly said it was a beating punishment. He rejected India as a deceased economy while his chief sales advisor Peter Navarro accused India of taking advantage of the war by buying Russian oil at a reduced price. He even described the Ukrainian conflict as a modis war.

This mortifying distribution of relations discredited the effort of Modis decade to play well connected world statesman. The energetic bonhomie of the embraces and the bonhomie that characterized its photo sessions with the leaders of the world seem left retrospectively. But it would be a mistake to think of this turn in Indo-American relationships only in terms of powerful individuals.

Large countries and India have geopolitical moorings that are not easily loose. The non-alignment India The positioning of the era of the Cold War as neither capitalist nor communist is not a term in fashion in Modis India because of its Nehruvian history, but its foreign policy has tried to maintain the freedom of action India in a multipolar world. The non-alignment could now fly under the flag of strategic autonomy, but its objective is not different. The India capacity to buy Russian oil, refine it and re -export it to Europe with the tacit blessing of the Biden administration was, until recently, considered as an example of this flexibility of blocking.

What has changed was that during the last quarter of a century, the India political class began to see the United States as the country's natural partner. It was the main destination for India exports and also the ambitious destination for the children of its ruling elite. Since the time of the Modis predecessor, Manmohan Singh, which has signed the Indo-American nuclear agreement, India has tilted to Washington. The Quad, a group of four countries in Japan, in Australia, the United States and India, designed to thwart the conceptions of Chinas in Indo-Pacific, has been widely read as a sign of this inclination to the west.

This inclination led to a curious imbalance in the India foreign policy. Its feet firmly planted in strategic autonomy, India has looked at the United States to get closer and personal, via alliances that are not alliances enough and vibrations that are not appeared by the substance. India decision -making decision -makers assumed that the overall India economic weight and its growth rate had raised it to the global table.

The fact is that India is not rich enough or white enough or English enough to be a founding member of the West or the English -speaking world. Modis Mandarins has forgotten that outside the charmed circle in the West, the United States has no allies, it has customers. Prevails over the decision to raise more prices on India from resentment recalled that the American presidents often considered India as a supplicant or a nuisance or both.

Experts argue that Trump is a freezer, that the Indo-US relationship is too important both economically and geopolitically so that this coldness lasts. It is much more likely that Trump will be ahead of the curve, that he says out loud what other Western leaders are still too forced by the liberal convention to pronounce.

Western benevolence has always been based on Western hegemony. Once the climate crisis and Chinas have clearly shown that the supremacy of the wests was not the test of the future; Once the promise of regular economic growth, the modern measure of secular progress, has become unprecedented, Western centrists began to separate from the world order they had created in their pump. Gaza is the sum of this secession. The WTO, aid abroad, the regular procedure for asylum seekers, international humanitarian law, the United Nations system, the whole of the post-war period built by the West and led by the United States is put aside while the wealthy countries surrounded their wagons against a needy and unruly world.

This led to the almost simultaneous rise in the far -right parties of the agenda in Western countries. Trump and Trump-Lite demagogues have become inevitable. Nigel Farage, Jordan Bardella, Alice Weidel, Viktor Orbn are living proof that prevails over the mixture of nativism and protectionism is the reality that India and non -Western countries will more generally have to face a predictable future. (One of the revelations of the second term of Trumps was the will of European leaders to be absent to propel the United States.)

Despite all the liberal fractures on raw vegetables, where he leads, the European political class will follow. The prices prevail over the whims, they are omens. These are bricks in the wall that the West built to strengthen its compound.

Modi, like the Indian Prime Ministers before him, learns that geography cannot be transcended, that non-alignment is not a choice, it is a necessity. The place of the India in the world will often present it with dark and constrained choices. He cannot adapt to the United States, as does China, as an equal. Nor can he go to Trump as the EU, as a customer looking for protection. India will continue to walk on a stiff rope, passing this way, while it negotiates a hostile world under the vigilant eyes of its vulnerable people.