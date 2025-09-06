Politics
We have lost the best son of the nation
Jakarta, kompas.com – The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia expressed his condolences on the death of the former special (staff) of the presidential economy of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Arif Budimanta.
Bahlil said Indonesia had lost one of his best sons.
“Today, we have lost one of the best sons in the country, the deceased, the doctor of Arif Butimanta,” said Bahlil when he met Tpu Layur, Rawamangun, East Jakarta, Saturday (9/9/2025).
Bahlil recalled the figure of Arif as its senior, a figure of national thinker who had a level of intelligence above the average.
“Pak Arif Budimantanta is a senior, a figure of national thinker who has a level of intelligence above the average, who also has the capacity to execute,” he said.
Bahlil said he was once in a team with Arif. According to him, Arif is a good figure.
“I was once a team, I am president of the working group and he is secretary of the law of the law and the arrangement of the field. The deceased is good, and therefore we feel lost,” he said.
Bahlil admitted that he had met Arif for the last time two months ago. For this reason, he was surprised to hear this sad news.
“Two months (the last time I met), I was surprised when I woke up in the morning and I heard that the information from the deceased had left us all,” he said.
“That the deceased accepted on the noblest side of God and placed in heaven, can be forgiven his sins, and his family can be a protection of God,” said Bahlil.
For more information, Arif Budimanta died on Saturday (9/9/2025), at 00.06 WIB.
During his life, Arif was known as an economist who actively published his reflections on development issues, MPMs and the monetary economy in the mass media and in international forums.
In addition to being the presidential staff of the Jokowi era, ARIF was also listed as vice-president of the national economic and industrial committee / president of the economy and industry in 2016-2019.
He also helped the Ministry of Finance when he became the Minister of Finance's senior advisor in 2014-2016.
Then, his work continued when he became a coordination team of the Minister of Human Development and Culture in 2014-2019.
Arif is also active in an organization of the party. He was once the president of the PDIP DPP for the period 2005-2010 and the vice-president of the PDIP faction in the MPR RI 2009-2013.
ARIF was also registered as a member of the 2009-2014 DPR in the committee in charge of finance, monetary, planning and supervision of the development of the PDI-P faction.
