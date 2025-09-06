Trump seems to threaten again to send troops to Chicago for the application of immigration





President Trump again seemed to threaten to send troops to Chicago for general immigration and a crime repression similar to that observed in Los Angeles when the National Guard was recently deployed.

In an article on Truth Social, Mr. Trump shared a screenshot that reads “” I love the smell of deportations in the morning … “Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War”. The image generated by AI seems to parody the film “Apocalypse Now”.

Trump has targeted Chicago and other cities led by Democrats for an extended federal intervention. His administration said that she would intensify the application of immigration to the windy city, as he did in Los Angeles, and deployed the national guard troops to help fight crime. In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Trump deployed them last month to Washington, DC, as part of his unprecedented takeover of the application of the law of the national capital.

A California Federal Court said this week that the Trump administration had violated the federal law when it deployed the US custody and the Marines in active service in Los Angeles. US district judge Charles Breyer noted that the administration had violated the law of Comitatus posse 1878, which prohibits the use of soldiers for national police.

Although the details on the operation promised in Chicago have been sparse, the local opposition is already widespread and built in the suburbs. State and city leaders said they were planning to continue the Trump administration.

“We will.

Trump did not specify whether his administration will mainly send child care or federal law enforcement agents in Chicago.

On Sunday, the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker responded to the social post of Trump's truth, saying in a post X, “the President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city”.

“It's not a joke. It's not normal,” wrote Pritzker. “Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. The Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.”

The mayor of the city, Brandon Johnson, in an article on X, said that Mr. Trump's threats were “under the honor of our nation”.

“But the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution,” he wrote. “We must defend our democracy of this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.”

A memo of the internal government obtained by CBS News this week has shown that the Ministry of Internal Security asked the Pentagon to accommodate around 250 federal agents and 140 vehicles at the Naval Station of the Great Lakes – the largest military base in Illinois and the largest naval training station.

The demand was officially made last week, and the staff and internal security equipment began to arrive at the naval station earlier this week, a familiar American official with the operation at CBS News. The naval station is located about 50 miles north of Chicago on Lake Michigan.

The internal memo said that internal security officials would need the base for 30 days, suggesting that the repression of immigration to Chicago could last for weeks.

In a statement to CBS News, DHS said that he “would go to everywhere these illegal criminal foreigners are – including Chicago, Boston and other cities”.

“Under President Trump and secretary Noem, nowhere is a refuge for criminal illegal foreigners,” said the ministry. “If you come to our country illegally and violate our laws, we will track you down, stop, expel and you will never come back.”

Activists, religious groups and schools in the third city in the country are preparing for the operation. The organizers postponed a downtown independence day festival, later scheduled for this month due to fears in the community on the planned immigration repression. They did not set a new date.

Joe Walsh, Kaia Hubbard and Camilo Montoya-Galvez contributed to this report.

