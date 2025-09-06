



This week on Hafta, NewslaundryS Abhinandan Sekhri, Manisha Pande and Shardool Katyayan are joined by Akshay Bhambri, Doctoral Felow at the Institut for Chinese Studiesharvard Yenchard Institute, and Sumeet Mhaskar, professor at Op Jind. World University. The conversation opens with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in China for the SCO Summit his first visit to the country since 2018, where he had talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The panel analyzes the optics of the meeting, the accounts of body language and the law on strategic balancing of the India. Akshay maintains that the representation of the Indian media of Chinese reactions is not really correct, noting that Chinese social media has largely framed the presence of Modis thanks to the success of XIS in the concession of world leaders rather than admiration for Modi himself. The time of India And Printing reported that Putin and Modis because Ride tended to Baidu, a Chinese equivalent of Google. He appeared in the top 20 of the list of Baidus trends, but the conversation did not really concern the appreciation of Modi or his actions. Instead, users were more focused on how Trump could react, what it meant for Putin and how Xi Jinping managed to orchestrate the moment, says Bhambri. He also questions the Modeis Prime Minister with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. A large negative from SCO is that Modi has met Xi Jinping's right hand, Wang Yee and all these people. When a head like the Prime Minister and the President of China come together, it was useless to meet a second right hand of Xi Jinping, because it is a level below Xi Jinping. Bhambri adds. Abhinandan adds that the challenge for Indian leadership is that the unpredictability of the assets has forced everyone to realign their positions. It has so much shaken the world order that confusion is inevitable. Speaking on India foreign policy, Manisha underlines, Indian diplomats and India foreign policy also have a lot to respond, because they were too counting on Modi's personal chemistry with the world leaders. The serious diplomats, or mandarins, as they call it, should have calculated what could happen and what was to be done as the situations evolve. You must develop your realignment in advance, because in the end, it is a game of chess. Sumeet explains that social hierarchy plays a crucial role in the way protests are treated. When dominant castes like the Marathas are mobilizing, the state's response is much more sober compared to the way it would react if Muslims or dalits organized similar demonstrations. Letters hafta:

