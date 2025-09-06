The government, academics, businessmen and activists speak of Jokowi said that they had mastered 51% freeport who entered the country

PEKANBARU – Former President of the Republic of Indonesia, IR H Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, once, about 51.2% of PT FREEPORT Indonesia (PTFI) shares were transferred to PT INUUM and were paid in the middle of the afternoon to Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday 12/21/2024).

One of them is that the Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI) always calls into question the results of the achievement of PTFI actions and where to go.

“The option set out by the former number one person in Indonesia must be examined in the previous negotiations between the Government of Indonesia and the PTFI,” said the deputy secretary general of Lawshen Yunus (Wasekjend) DPP KNPI Central, Friday 5/9).

Previously, former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that Indonesia has made profits after checked 51% of PTFI shares since 2018.

President Jokowi said 70% of PTFI's income had entered the state treasure.

“Freeport is the majority of us. In the past 50 years, we were only 9%. Speaking of the owner, we have now had 51%. We have verified yesterday how much income for 51%. It turned out that 70%of freeport revenues entered the Treasury of the State,” said Jokowi during an event by Bara JP Folory at the Hotel Salak, Kalal was on Sunday 18 June 2024.

Jokowi said that income had been included in the state treasury in the form of tax, corporate tax, employee tax, fees, non -tax revenue (PNBP), with ease of dividend.

“In the form of tax, PPH agency, employee tax, fees, non-PNBP tax income, then dividend, we really get it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jokowi said that Indonesia on his way controlled 51% of Freeport's actions was not fluid. Jokowi said Indonesia had the courage to control the majority shares of the Freeport.

“We get 51% are easy, we also need guts. Wow, what will be, according to the country's intelligence that the country is moving, you will fall, because that's this, Wow. But I don't imagine,” he explained.

As we know, in 2018, Indonesia officially became a majority shareholder of PTFI of 51.23% through the holding of the ID of companies (BUNM) (BUNM), or previously in the name of PT INULUM (Persero).

The acquisition value to become the majority of freeport shareholders reached 3.85 billion US dollars or equivalent to 55.8 Billions of RP at that time. This acquisition has marked an increase in the property of Indonesia in the PTFI since the start of only 9.36% to 51.23%.

However, the costs laughed to acquire 41.87% of the actions of Freeport McMoran (FCX) in PTFI worth $ 3.85 billion in 2018 should return to capital in 2024, faster than the initial estimate of 2025.

The director of the PTFI, Tony Wenas, revealed that the return of the Mind identification costs for freeport actions had been triggered by an increase in the price of copper, higher than expected.

Tony said at the start the company estimated that copper prices were about $ 3.75 per book. But apparently, at that time, the price of copper penetrated up to US $ 3.8 per book, and later, it should continue to reach US $ 4 a book.

In this way, PTFI's income will soar and the dividends that can be given to Mind ID can be even more important. As we know, with this acquisition, Indonesia through the ID of mind or inulum has become the majority shareholder of 51.23% of PTFI shares compared to the 9.36% previous.

“When we are down 2025, recovery will always use the copper price hypothesis of US $ 3.75 per book. Now the price is US $ 3.8, we assume that it can still reach US $ 4,” he said on Wednesday (12/28).

“Assuming US $ 4 (per book), it can be done more quickly than what was calculated previously,” he said.

Keep in mind, the Ormericane Golden Gold (United States) company, which also operates in Indonesia, PT Freeport – McMoran Inc., recorded a turnover of American $ 22.78 billion or equivalent to RP 341.70 billion dollars (assuming an RP exchange rate 15,000 by US $) in 2022.

Launch of the financial statements of Freeport-McMoran, 37% of the total revenues came from operations in Indonesia, the value of which reached 8.43 billion rupees (126.39 Billions of RP).

This figure devotes the cost of fees, export tasks and other costs.

Freeport's royalties and export costs for Indonesia operations were recorded at US $ 357 million (5.36 Billions of Rupes) and $ 307 million (4.61 Billions).

The total operating profit of Freeport in Indonesia before adjustments reached $ 9.39 billion (RP. 140.84 Billions).

Revenues from copper sales were recorded at $ 6.02 billion, gold sales of US $ 3.24 billion and 14 million US dollars money.

But Larsshen Yunus, the candidate for the president of the DPP of Jakarta Central Knpi, said that before the former president of the 7th RI Jokowi declared firmly, that the property of the majority of PTFI shares would be as much as possible for the prosperity of the people.

With a property of 51% of PTFI shares, President Jokowi hopes that there will be better potential for tax revenue and fees.

Jokowi also said that environmental problems and foundries had been resolved and well suited.

Regarding the actions of local governments in Papua, President Jokowi at the time explained that they would obtain 10% of the total of existing actions.

The actions will be managed by the Special Company of PT Indonesia Papouas Metal and Mineral (IPPM).

The president of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) by Prabowo Gibran People's Association, also asked how transparency in the use of these funds.

“Is it really used for people's prosperity or just a sweet promise on paper,” he asked.

He also asked how the fate of the surrounding community affected by PTFI operations.

“We want to know how the government guarantees that the surrounding community obtains the concrete advantages of this divestment,” he said.

According to him, the public always wonders about the existence of money and gold following the actions given by PTFI, but where the Indonesian quota of silver and gold is on the 51% of PTFI shares.

PT Freeport's shares the details of the divestment:

PT Inulum (Persero) paid $ 3.85 billion to Freeport McMoran Inc. (FCX) and Rio Tinto to buy part of the FCX shares and Rio Tinto participation rights in PTFI.

Inulum ownership increased from 9.36% to 51.23%, made up of 41.23% for inulum and 10% for the regional government of Papua.

“Where is Mr. Jokowi to make hundreds of billions of rupees in the form of gold and PTFI actions before being replaced by PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR)”, asked Larshen Yunus.

Thus, according to Larshen, all of this must be studied at least in terms of profit, but approximately 51.2% of PTFI actions went to PT Inulum, of course, it has a solid basis namely article 33 of the 1945 Constitution to nationalize the PTFI.

But it is not only extreme, it also has the potential to increase a significant cost for the government, because it triggers the PTFI to take international arbitration.

It seems that in the truth, around 51.2% of PTFI shares can be completed by the KPK, its message.