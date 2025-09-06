Trump remembers the last presser with Modi while he rents the renovation of the White House: “The grass was soaked …”





US President Donald Trump recalled his last press conference on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Moda a few months ago at the White House. After reaffirming the bonds with the Prime Minister, saying that they got along very well, Trump recalled how the grass was “soaked” the last time they held a press conference together during the visit of Prime Minister Modi in the United States. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% rate on India from August 1, 2025. (Reuters) Trump referred to the recent renovation of the rose garden, replacing the grass with stone. He had welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the White House in February of this year, the Prime Minister's first visit to the United States since the Republican's return for a second term as president. “I get along very well with Modi, as you know,” said Trump in response to a journalist asking him who was responsible for the United States by losing India against China, which the president said earlier. Going up the previous remarks, Trump said he “did not think it” (that the United States has lost India), but also reiterated that the United States was disappointed that India is continuing its Russian oil purchase. On the reorganization of Modi Pressoir and Rose Garden While Trump praised the renovation of the Roseraie terrace in the White House, among certain key changes in the premises, Trump recalled: “… He (PM Modi) was here a few months ago, we went to the Rose Garden and that the grass was so soaked … It was such a terrible place to have a press conference”, adding how there is a white stone there. “We had a press conference on the grass. It was my last press conference that I had on the grass because everyone has flowed … Each journalist ruined their shoes,” added Trump, saying that the change to Rose Garden was very well received. In particular, Trump recently organized a newly paved pink dinner of the White House, for a group of technological CEOs, notably Sundar Pichai from Google and Satya Nadella de Microsoft, among others. A day later, Trump welcomed members of the Congress and said that we call it Rose Garden Club. And it is a club for senators, for congresses and for residents of Washington, and frankly, people who can bring peace and success to our country. “” Trump reaffirms the links, Modi Reciprique In the midst of increased trade tensions between India and the United States, Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi seem to have taken the first steps towards normality. After Trump called Prime Minister Moda a great Prime Minister, “promising to always be friends with him, the Prime Minister made the same feeling on Saturday. I always go, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great … I don't like what he does at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, Trump said. A few hours later, Prime Minister Modi went to X and wrote, deeply appreciating and fully making President Trump's feelings and the positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership. The United States recently imposed prices of 50% on Indian imports, half of these rights announced by Trump as a penalty for India oil trade with Russia.

