Trump says that Chicago “will discover why this is called the Ministry of War” in the social post





President Donald Trumps Trum Social Post saying that Chicago was about to find out why the Ministry of War attracted Swift Rebuke of Illinois leaders on Saturday morning.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning, he posted on Truth Social, a reference to the war film of 1979 Apocalypse Now where the character of Robert Duvalls, Lieutenant-Colon Kilgore, I like the smell of napalm in the morning.

Chicago about to find out why he is called the Ministry of War, continued, which included an image of him dressed in an army uniform and helicopter flying in the background with the chipocalypse words now, a reference to the film.

Trump signed an executive decree authorizing the Ministry of War on Friday as a secondary title for the Ministry of Defense in a decision which, according to him, sends a force of strength.

The White House shared the message on its X account.

Governor JB Pritzker responded to Trumps Post on Saturday on X, saying that it is not normal.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city, Pritzker said in the post.

It is not a joke. It is not normal.

Speaking from the 24th annual parade of the Mexican independence day in Pilsen on Saturday, Senator Dick Durbin qualified the disgusting position. Suggesting that troops arrive in Chicago is discomfort, he said.

In an article on X, Mayor Brandon Johnson called on chicagoans to protect each other in the midst of threats.

The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, said Johnson in the post. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.

The position comes as Trump accelerates the federal application in Chicago and the city is preparing for increased by ice. On Wednesday, Pritzker said that he expects the ice agents to start shares on Saturday or during the weekend.

This week, Trump suggested that New Orleans could be its next target to deploy the National Guard, in addition to sending troops to Chicago and Baltimore. He sent federal troops and agents to patrol the streets of Washington, DC, last month and to Los Angeles after clashes between hundreds of demonstrators and the federal immigration authorities in anti-moving equipment.

Contribution: Dorothy Hernandez, Selena Kuznikov, AP

