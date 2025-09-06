“We remain committed”: Jaishankar on PM Modis Response to Trump; What he said about their “personal equation” | India News





New Delhi: The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar, welcomed India-US relations on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the compliments given by US President Donald Trump.In the middle of the current fight on prices, Jaishankar said that PM Modi attaches “enormous importance” to the partnership between New Delhi and Washington. Prime Minister Modi responds to Donald Trump's friends, says Indian-American ties remain strong “PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the United States,” said Jaishankar.“Regarding President Trump, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States, and at that moment, I cannot say more than that. But that's really what I would say,” he added. Survey Do you think that India-US relations will remain strong despite the price tensions? It comes after Trump said he will always be a friend with the Prime Minister, but added that he doesn't like what he is doing at this special moment. “While speaking to journalists from the oval office, Trump said that Washington and New Delhi share a “very special relationship” and adding that there is “nothing to fear” in the links between the two countries.“I will always do it. I will always be friends with (PM) Modi. He is a great Prime Minister. I will always be friends, but I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship,” said Trump.“There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion,” he added.Prime Minister Modi replied by saying that he deeply appreciates and that reciprocal exchanges prevail over feelings.In an article on X, PM Modi wrote: Get deeply and fully appreciate the president prevails over feelings and positive assessment of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and global strategic partnership.The remarks of the two leaders occurred at a time of stretched bilateral links, after the move of Washingtons to impose a 50% rate on India.Trump imposed reciprocal prices of 25% on India and an additional 25% for Russian oil purchases.India called the prices imposed on it as unjustified and unreasonable.Like any great economy, India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security, India said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/we-remain-engaged-jaishankar-on-pm-modis-response-to-trump-what-he-said-about-their-personal-equation/articleshow/123731506.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos