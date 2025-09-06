London Nigel Farage has gathered the best known figures of reforms on stage to close his largest annual conference of the games to date with an interpretation of the British national anthem, while he was trying to show HES for constituting a team ready for power.

Using his final speech at a conference entitled the next step to call for discipline among the members, Mr. Farage urged supporters to keep their disagreements in camera and to present a united front while the party pushes to guarantee a majority during a general election due in 2029, but which he predicted could come from 2027.

The speakers of the two -day conference on the Union flag sought to give an idea of ​​the building momentum behind the reform while the membership numbers exceeded 240,000, then 241,000, then 242,000. A quarter of a million, here we are, Mr. Farage sang triumphantly. But behind the bomb, there were a lot of signs that he still has a way to go to the profession of his bridge party.

The first day of the conference was overshadowed by a dysfunction in the Labor government as Prime Minister Keir Starmer

mixed her office

After the resignation of her assistant, Angela Rayner, for having paid insufficient taxes on a house purchase. This left the reform struggling with the headlines.

An eminent member of the reform that spoke on condition of anonymity to transmit critical opinions told Bloomberg that they were disappointed by the conference. They had hoped that this would demonstrate a smooth operation and a wider call to the voters of the common field and criticize the speakers.

One of the people distinguished by the member was an anti-Vaxxer Asem Malhotra Make America again, who affirmed in his speech at the main stadium on September 6 that COVVI-19 vaccines may have been a factor in cancers of the members of the royal family like King Charles and Princess Kate.

A reform advisor and one of his candidates, who also spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, said that they had been discouraged by the absence of new political announcements and by the defection of former conservative minister Nadine Dorries under the Boris Johnson administration. One said they would prefer if the high -level positions of the parties were occupied by local members rather than career politicians.

During the conference, Mr. Farage and his team focused on the issues that have generally won the support of the reform among the British on the right: fighting irregular immigration, ending the Uks' commitment to net greenhouse gas emissions, repressing the crime and opposing the laws governing the speech online.

But there was little apparent effort to widen the call for reforms. The recent survey numbers of the parties were percentages in the 1920s and lows: enough to direct the national image, given the fracturing nature of British policy, but even less the levels necessary to guarantee power.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the deputy chief of reforms, Richard Tice, denied that his party only attacked populist discussion points.

I just come from a marginal event speaking of ESG and financial services, he said. I am about to go to one by speaking of growth. I'm going to talk to my speech on money and finances and the fact that countries in difficulty and how we can get out of it, how we can save a lot of money everywhere.

Tice suggested that the reform would reduce the well-being services available for non-necardial residents of the country, despite the fact that the most recent arrivals cannot already use public funds and would reduce the transport that local councils provide to help children with special educational needs at school.

On September 6, Farage insisted in the interviews with the media that a reform government

Send women and children who have crossed the English channel

On small boats, let us return to potentially dangerous countries such as Afghanistan, a policy that is increasing in common suggests is unpopular to most of the British electorate. The head of efficiency Zia Yusuf used his speech to repeat the statements of the parties that the migration had led the British to become second -class citizens.

The chief of the Reformation and the Brexit architects move to collect his deputies and his mayors on stage for the national anthem were designed to show that his party is not only a group of a single man, a criticism against him by the British press. But the reality is that there is little name recognition for his colleagues among the broader British public.

Mr. Tice in his speech said that a reform chancellor will be a powerful chancellor who can start our economy again. But nobody knows who will be this chancellor yet, because the reforms of the small representation in Parliament, this has only four deputies means that they do not have ghosts' positions as the main conservatives of the opposition and the third party, the liberal democrats do it.

Admittedly, the gathering of 12,000 supporters of the reform was filled with the usual enthusiasm that Mr. Farage became known to attract.

A speech by Lucy Connolly, who has become a standard bearer of the defenders of right of right after being imprisoned for publications on social networks urging the followers to burn hotels sheltering migrants, was welcomed by a standing ovation and delighted applause of the participants.

Mr. Farage and his three other deputies as well as the stars of the climb in the party were followed around Birminghams NEC Arena by exuberant fans asking for selfies and going out 100 ($ 173) to guarantee football shirts signed by the party leader.

While the strains of the national anthem disappeared and the music recalls an action film, the crowd classified, applauding rhythmically.

Mr. Farage hopes that he will be able to keep his troops applaud at the same rate until the next elections, whenever Mr. Starmer chooses to call him.

You are the army of the peoples, and for it to succeed, it needs one thing: discipline, said Mr. Farage to her audience. Bloomberg