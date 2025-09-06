



The sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aleema Khanum, faced an unusual assault on Friday when an egg was launched outside the Adiala de Rawalpindi prison, where Khan remains incarcerated.

Incident outside the court hearing

Khanum had just been released after attending a hearing in the Toshakhana corruption case, in which his brother is the main accused, when the attack took place. Video clips circulating online show the egg hitting your chin before splashing your clothes.

In the midst of the agitation, we can hear the voice of a woman exclaiming: “Who devil is it? Kisne Kiya Yeh (who did that).”

Despite the surprise, Aleema chose not to degenerate the question and maintained her composure, saying to those around her, “Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane.”

Strongly condemn the shameful act of throwing an egg to Aleema Khanum, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. No political disagreement should ever justify such a lack of respect. Pakistan policy needs dialogue, no humiliation. #Aleemakhanum #staystrongaleemakhan pic.twitter.com/u5e2j1djpc

– SAQIB (@saqibhussaiinn) September 5, 2025 Police response and arrest

Rawalpindi police quickly intervened, putting two women in police custody. Later, officials said women were affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI). The egg attack would have followed Khanum's refusal to answer the question of a journalist.

The request was linked to journalist Tayyab Baloch, who accused Aleema of using donation money to acquire property. Baloch, who said he was harassed and threatened after raising these questions, became a central discussion point during media interaction.

Journalists pressed it, asking: “You did not answer the question; instead, Tayyab Baloch was threatened. Asking a question a crime? Do you only answer the questions of your choice?”

Reactions of supporters and social media

The incident sparked an animated online debate. Many supporters of the PTI condemned the act, calling it an attack on civility.

A user on X wrote: “Such behavior is not only contrary to ethics but also unhappy, because it transforms political disagreements into insults and attacks. Differences in opinion are one thing, but civility and respect should never be abandoned.”

Others, however, suggested that the incident was politically motivated. Another article said: “This shameful act is by Asim Munnir and the Midi League; these people are extremely afraid of Khan and his family.”

The Toshakhana affair against Imran Khan

The current affair concerns the allegations that Imran Khan has illegally benefited from the state donations held in government Toshakhana or the Treasury. These gifts, intended for dignitaries and senior officials, would have been sold by Khan for personal purposes.

In August 2023, the PTI chief was sentenced to three years in prison for having sold gifts worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees (about $ 500,000). His wife, Bushra Bibi, also faces procedures in the same case.

The hearing scheduled for Friday has been adjourned and will now resume on September 8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/egg-thrown-at-imran-khans-sister-aleema-khanum-outside-rawalpindi-jail-1798839 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos