Politics
Trump offers a pipe of peace. Modi answers. What to follow?
This sudden thaw in tensions raises several questions. Is this the beginning of a diplomatic reset? Or simply another tactical change in the famous unpredictable foreign policy style?
Bonhomie blame
Trump's initial statement, declaring that the United States had lost India and Russia in China, was widely considered an expression of American frustration in the face of the independent trajectory of independent foreign policy. His message was not only a relaxed remark. It was accompanied by an old image of the three leaders – Modi, Putin and XI – indicating discomfort on increasing camaraderie between the three nations.
The commentary came in the middle of a barrage of net declarations and more and more hostile by officials of Trump such as Peter Navarro and Howard Lungick. India has been criticized several times on prices, its purchase of Russian oil at a reduced price and its neutrality perceived in the dynamics of American-china-Russian power. These remarks have naturally aroused concerns in India and among observers of India-US relations.
However, barely one day after this post, Trump took a completely different tone. Speaking from the oval office, he said, I will always be friends with (Narendra) Modi HES a great Prime Minister. He's great. But I don't like what he is doing at this special moment. The important thing to remember here is that, although Trump signals a disagreement on immediate India political choices, he also took pain to reaffirm the particular nature of the bilateral relationship.
Prime Minister Modi responded without reference to Trumps earlier. Instead, he chose to amplify the last positive note. Publication on X, he said: Enjoy deeply and meet the president completely prevails over the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links. Modi also underlined the complete strategic partnership and turned to the future between the two nations.
This answer is characteristic of the current approach of India: farm but diplomatic, affirmed but not antagonist. India has refused to give in on basic issues – be it the purchase of Russian oil, resist commercial intimidation or remain silent on American comments on Pakistan – while continuing to keep the communication lines open with the United States.
Behind this Trump-Modi dialogue on social networks is a deeper geopolitical tension. The United States has been annoyed by the continuous India of engagement with Russia and its recently warmer interactions with China. The unprecedented visit to China and its unit public demonstration with Putin and Xi were clearly considered in the United States as a diplomatic pivot or at least as a warning.
For India, however, this is part of a wider strategy of multilateral diplomacy. India has shown a coherent preference for a multi-aligned world order, where it is committed with all the big powers without falling into any camp. The United States, especially under Trump, often had trouble reconciling this Indian position with its own binary vision of international alliances.
A commercial agreement in sight but a new reality is rising
Despite the diplomatic dust, commercial negotiations have quietly continued in the background. The Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, recently expressed his optimism that India and the United States could finalize a trade agreement by November of this year. It is significant. This suggests that beyond noisy political statements, bureaucratic and economic engagement has remained intact.
Yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs, while criticizing Peter Navarro for his net remarks on India, said that India-US relations are intact. MEA spokesperson, Randir Jaiswal, said: “This partnership has resisted several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda to which our two countries have engaged, and we hope that the relationship will continue to advance according to mutual respect and shared interests.”
Report more than the fundamental principles of the relationship are strong, India and the United States have just started a joint military exercise in Alaska. These developments indicate a relationship which, although sometimes turbulent on the surface, is deeply institutionalized and difficult to derail.
However, there is an increasing awareness within the establishment of India policy on renowned risks on a single administration, in particular a volatile as it prevails. The Trump era, both during its first mandate and now has shown that its administration can swing between extremes in tone and politics.
The Indian Foreign Policy Community has taken note. Although India is likely to continue to deepen links with the United States in fields such as defense, trade and technology, it is also preparing for the unpredictability that comes from Trump's treatment. The general consensus in India seems to be: engaging with the United States, but covering your bets.
The mutual expressions of friendship between Trump and Modi could well reset the diplomatic account, for the moment. With a potential trade agreement on the horizon and military cooperation continuing, its two parties are clear that want to stabilize the relationship. However, India forgets little to forget the recent barrage of criticism. Trumps Associate's anti-Indian comments and its own changing tone will guarantee that the deficit in confidence India remains. India will continue its national interests as it has been, by maintaining strategic autonomy, balancing its relations with Russia and China and withstanding external pressure.
The Trump-Modi episode offers an snapshot of evolution, and sometimes erratic, of the nature of Indian-American relationships. While personal relations between leaders can smooth diplomatic bumps, national interest and strategic foresight remain the real engines of foreign policy.
