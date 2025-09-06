Trump threatens Chicago with deportations and the Ministry of War





President Donald Trump published on Saturday which seemed to be an image created by AI-him in front of the horizon of Chicago with helicopters, flames and the chipocalypse phrase now. The post of presidents seemed to threaten Chicago with the troops and the deportations, triggering a decline in the Democrats of Illinois.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning … Chicago about to find out why it is called the Ministry of War, read the presidents published on Truth Social, seeming to refer to the Apocalypse Now film, which portrays the War of the Americas in Vietnam.

The post also seemed to refer to an executive decree that Trump signed on Friday to rename the Ministry of Defense as Ministry of War and defense secretary as a secretary to war.

This also occurs when Illinois officials provide that the president could soon command troops, immigration agents and customs and other federal law enforcement agents in Chicago in order to execute mass deportations and repress crime.

Gov. JB Pritzker in Chicago on September 3. Scott Olson / Getty Images

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke, the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, a democrat, wrote in an article on X on Saturday, responding to Trumps Post. It is not normal. Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Muated with journalists while attending celebrations of Mexican independence day in Chicago, calling Trumps after disgusting.

His tweet this morning was disgusting. To suggest that the troops arrive in Chicago or that the Ministry of War will be engaged, it is embarrassing, said the senator.

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, also a Democrat, joined Pritzker and Durbin to condemn the post of presidents.

The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, wrote Johnson. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.

Illinois Democratic officials have spoken out all week against Trump's apparent plans to endanger federal police in Chicago to combat what he says about high crime rates.

Chicago is by far the city the worst and the most dangerous in the world. Pritzker is in need of help, he doesn't know it yet. I quickly solve the crime problem, wrote the president on TRUTH social earlier this week.

Pritzker, addressing Chicago journalists this week, exploded Trump's comments.

The absurd characterizations of the presidents do not correspond to what is happening in the field here. He has no idea what he is talking about, said the governor. There is no emergency that justifies the deployment of troops. He insults the inhabitants of Chicago by calling our house a hell and whoever takes his word to his nominal value also insults the Chicagoans.

In recent weeks, Trump has threatened to deploy troops of the National Guard and federal laws of the application of laws in several cities in the United States which are led by Democratic mayors, including Baltimore and New Orleans.

In most cases, Democratic mayors have opposed Trumps plans and responded by challenging that their cities are victims of a crime, stressing the drop in crime rates.

Friday, Durbin and Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-ill., Were also expressed against the potential plans of Trumps after having turned Great Lakes, a place which is supposed to be a basis for any increase in federal troops or law enforcement activities in the region.

I think it is a terrible act of political theater that is underway at the expense of many people, to the detriment of taxpayers, Durbin told journalists after visiting the Naval Station.

Trump began a wave of national guard troops and federal law enforcement agents in Washington, DC, last month. Democrat mayor Muriel Bowser told journalists last week that this decision had lowered crime in the city, but that the presence of masked ice agents and members of the National Guard did not work.

We know that we had fewer crimes of firearms, less homicides and that we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings, Bowser informed journalists of Trumps actions at the end of last month. What we know does not work is a break in confidence between the police and the community, in particular with new federal partners in our community. We know that having masked ice agents in the community did not work, and the national guards of other states were not an effective use of these resources.

