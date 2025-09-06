Bahlil remembers ARIF Budimantant not only as an economist





The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia, said that he had been surprised after obtaining the news of the death of a former special staff in the economy at the time of the Joko Widodo administration, Arif Budimanta.

Bahlil told me this morning his mobile phone rang when he had received an incoming message. The message contains a news that the former president of the central assembly of Muhammadiyah Central Board of Economy, Business and Tourism has died. “I was honestly shocked. Even if two months ago, I was still communicating,” he said after attending the Arif funeral to the Layur public cemetery, Pulogadung, East Jakarta, on Saturday September 6, 2025.

Bahlil felt lost the figure of Arif, not only as an economist, but also as a friend who had helped himself during the development of government policies. That the deceased accepted at the sight of Allah, placed in heaven, forgave his sins, and the family left courage and protection, “said party president Golkar.

Arif Bumimera died on Saturday morning, September 6, 2025. A certain number of state officials and relatives were present at the funeral show to pray and deliver Arif to his last place of rest.

Based on observations Tempo At the Arif funeral home in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, it appeared that the president of the popular consultative assembly Ahmad Muzani had been seen; Former governor of Jakarta, Anoes Rasyid Baswedan; And the coordinated minister of the Airlangga Hartarto economy. Then there was the president of the House of Representatives of the Utut Aianto, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Abdul Mu'ti, as well as the president's special advisor for Hajj Muhadjir Effendy.

In addition, the president of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the Megawati Soekarnoputri and the Secretary General of the PDIP, Hasto Kristiento, sent a bouquet of flowers to the funeral home.

ARIF BUDIMANTA was registered for having received undergraduate studies at the Bogor Institute of Agriculture in 1990 and a master's degree in the concentration of the economy of natural resources at the University of Indonesia in 1996. ARIF also had an education at the University of Chicago to explore the financial sector. His name was also listed as the main participant of the executive program at the Harvard Business School.

During his life, Arif was known as a figure with an economist and politicians. In 2016 to 2020, he was entrusted as vice-president of the National Committee of the Industrial Economy.

