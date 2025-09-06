PM Modi, French president discusses opinions on recent efforts to end the Ukrainian conflict

India and France share the same determination to achieve just and lasting peace in Ukraine, said French president Emmanuel Macron after a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

After the call, Modi reiterated the coherent support of New Delhi to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict while the two leaders “positively assessed” initiatives aimed at increasing the links of India-France.

The strategic partnership between New Delhi and Paris will continue to play a key role in promoting world peace and stability, he said.

Macron was one of the European leaders who joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House last month. Trump met Zelenskyy a few days after having talks at the top with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In an article on social networks, the French president said that he had presented to Modi the “work result that we carried out with President Zelensky and our partners in the coalition of willingly Thursday in Paris”.

The “volunteer coalition” led by the United Kingdom and France has joined support for the concerns of Ukraine security. “We had a very good conversation with President Macron. We have positively examined and evaluated the progress of bilateral cooperation, in particular efforts to end following the practice of the continuation of the continuation of the practice of the practice of Ukrain. By promoting world peace and stability,” he said.

“Based on our friendship and our strategic partnership, we will continue to advance together to retrace this path to peace,” he said.

According to an Indian reading, Modi thanked Macron for accepting the invitation at the top of the IA impact which will be organized by India in February and that he is eager to welcome the French president.

He said that the two leaders have positively examined and evaluated the developments in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, including economics, defense, science, technology and space.

“The leaders have also reaffirmed their commitment to a new strengthening of the strategic partnership in India-France, in accordance with the Horizon 2047 roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the industrial defense roadmap,” noted reading.

“They exchanged opinions on recent efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. PM ways reiterated the constant support of India to the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability. “”

He said the two leaders had agreed to continue to stay in touch and work in close collaboration to promote world peace and stability.

The discussion between Modron and Macron on the Ukrainian conflict seems to be significant.

The Prime Minister met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin Chinese this week.

During the meeting, Modis transmitted to Putin that India welcomes all recent efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and that it is the call of humanity to find a way to resolve hostilities as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy had composed Modi last Saturday, two days before the Prime Minister's meeting with Putin.

After the telephone conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy said that India was ready to make the necessary efforts and deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.

India has always called to put an end to the Russian-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Trump talks with Zelenskyy and several other European leaders came a few days after having discussions at the top with Putin in Alaska which was mainly to throw a base to end the war in Ukraine.