Chicago accumulates for the plan of the national guard of Trump





Tom Batemanbbc News, in Chicago

Police remove tents that the demonstrators used to block the entrance to a vehicle in an ice installation outside Chicago

On the southern side of Chicago, few people seemed prepared for President Donald Trump's troops.

But many here would tell you about another battle – one for souls of young people.

We have gone through the notorious districts for their violent crime levels. In one, Bronzeville, we went to the place where seven people were killed and injured in a car attack last weekend.

It was a pâté of houses from the Chicago police headquarters. The victims were part of at least 58 people, eight deadly, through the city during the holiday weekend of the Labor Day.

Rob White, a coach of young men trying to reverse their slide in the gangs, said to us: “You can imagine how residents feel with that [stuff] occurring under their nose “, referring to the attack which took place near a giant and fortified police building.

Trump said on Friday that he had decided on another American city where he had planned to deploy national guard troops in what he said he was an offer to fight against the crime – without revealing the location.

But Mr. White's colleague Kanoya Ali, stated Trump's assertion.

“The result [a drop in crime] Already happens, “said Ali.” The troops are already there. We are the troops “.

The crime figures of the Labor Day were cited by Trump earlier this week as part of his threat to the militarization of Chicago. He told journalists that the National Guard was going to “enter” to fight against what he called “out of control” crime.

He followed similar movements recently in Los Angeles and Washington DC. In Chicago, the authorities of the city and the State led by the Democrats promised to resist the deployment by what the governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, described as “disadvantaged” president.

Violent crimes in Chicago have actually decreased considerably over the past two years.

Between January and June, the homicide rate decreased by a third in relation to the same period of last year, according to the Criminal Justice Council.

But the global levels in Chicago remain significantly higher than the average for many American cities.

Superintendent Larry Snelling, who heads the force of the Chicago police department, told us that the homicides fell 125 last year, with victims of more than 700 victims.

“The National Guard has no police power. They do not have arrest powers,” he said.

“There should be a serious coordination between the police service and the national guard if I could have more officers, [I’d] I love to help 100%, “added Mr. Snelling.

Send troops and not the answer

In a makeshift classroom, Mr. White, the coach, embarked on an extraordinary soliloque. Sitting around a table were a dozen young men, all the participants in Chicago Cred, a non -profit organization in order to reduce armed violence.

Rob White (right) conducts lessons in order to reduce violent crimes in Chicago

Mr. White asked for hand shows: “How many of you have gone to the joint or have been in the county?” Several hands rose.

“Keep your hand lifted if you have been shot.” No more hands.

Subsequently, we discussed the president's proposal to deploy troops.

“Bringing the militia will not be the answer to this problem, right?” Mr. White said.

But the lines became struck while we found ourselves in another district, Canaryville.

Tom Stack, a local resident, says he “can't wait” that Trump's troops arrive

Suspended from fences of stakes that separate lawns, stars and stripes have mixed with flags for the pro-political Blue Lives Matter countryside.

Here, Trump's threat to the militarization of a third American city resonated.

“I can't wait for them to arrive here,” said Tom Stack, 68, shouting in front of us.

“You have to get rid of criminals. This city is crazy, there is too much crime, it's common sense,” he said.

According to Mr. White, the problem was partly caused by the financing reductions that the Trump administration made to crime prevention programs in Chicago and elsewhere.

It is now an acute complaint of the Democrats who direct the city, saying that the financing of programs targeting the milking of arms from states with heavier firearms that Illinois were crucial to resolve the rise of violent crimes.

Trump previously defended federal funding reductions for similar crime prevention projects, accusing cities led by democrats of “left radical” or “awakened” of criminal justice policies.

Anxiety in the face of immigration raids

Trump seemed to be threatening to send troops to Chicago on Saturday.

In an article on Truth Social, the president shared an image evoking the apocalypse film now. The post reads as follows: “” I love the smell of deportations in the morning … “Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.”

Although Trump can deploy national guard troops in a repression of violent crimes, he could also order them to support a major operation of immigration to the city. The Latin American population of Chicago is the second largest racial or ethnic group in the city, with more than 800,000 inhabitants, according to data from the American census.

In one of the main Latin American communities in Chicago, Little Village, there are high flags ready to celebrate Mexican independence day. But there is also anxiety, with many agents for fear of immigration and the application of customs (ICE) could soon start to sweep the raids.

Apart from a local packaging plant, dozens of workers are now in their thirteenth week of strike. They ask, among other things, a written guarantee of their employer that they will be protected against unjustified work raids.

On the stake line, Arturo Landa, a mechanic, said he was concerned about ice agents targeting the community.

“We have seen a lot. They stop people [in other cities]And the new administration does not care if someone has their documents. They discriminated against people, “he said.

The Trump administration, which continues ice raids in Los Angeles and Washington DC, said on several occasions that it was targeting undocumented migrants who are illegally and keeps its promise to expel them.

In Chicago, the city's concern could be the next one to see major immigration raids prompted the organizers to postpone El Grito Chicago next week, the official day of the city's Mexican independence.

In a message on social networks, they wrote: “It was a painful decision, but holding El Grito Chicago at that time puts the security of our community at stake – and it is a risk that we do not want to take.”

