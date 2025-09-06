Trump threatens the action of the apocalypse now against the style against ChicagoExBulletin





The participants are preparing for the parade of the Mexican independence day of Pilsen 2025 on Saturday September 6, 2025 in Chicago.

President Trump threatened the city of Chicago on Saturday with the expulsion of alleged undocumented immigrants, as the most populous city in Illinois with Baltimore and New Orleans prepared for the potential arrival of the national guard troops.

“” I love the smell of deportations in the morning … “” wrote Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, alongside a tank photo of himself represented as Lieutenant-Colonel Bill Kilgore of the film of the War of Vietnam Apocalypse now.

“Chicago [is] On the verge of discovering why this is called the Ministry of War, “continued the post.

Trump on Friday signed a decree indicating that he will refer to the Ministry of Defense as the Ministry of War. He said the new title “seemed better to me”. Although it has no legal authority to change the official name of the ministry without action of the congress.

Trump had mentioned the three cities of Chicago, Baltimore and New Orleans this week as possible places for the deployment of troops in order to limit crime, although the data show that violent crimes have collapsed in these cities in recent years. It comes after the use of the National Guard in Los Angeles in June and Washington, DC in August.

In Chicago, which houses one of the largest Mexican communities in the United States, the organizers of a celebration of Mexican independence this weekend told NPR that they had planned to strengthen their event with a large team of volunteers and to distribute “knowing your rights” cards.

“We will not let anyone rain on our parade,” said Vicky Lugo, the main organizer of the event in the city's Lower West Side.

Citing the president's message, the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, a democrat, said that his city would not be intimidated by threats of military deployment.

“The threats of the president are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution,” said Johnson in a press release on X.

“We must defend our democracy of this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump,” he said.

Major events will continue this weekend as planned in Chicago, notably Taste of Chicago, the printers Row Lit Festival and on Sunday in the State, but the organizers say that they will closely monitor the situation, Wbez's member station reported.

At least one celebration for Mexican independence day, which is on September 16, was postponed in November due to concerns concerning immigration raids and the deployment of the National Guard, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Lugo said that his group had chosen to move forward with their Mexican independence day parade this weekend due to the wave of support and the influx of volunteers they received.

“Honestly, it was the support of the community that we obtained that made us advance,” she said.

In the Chicago Pilsen district, the Saturday parade started in the early afternoon, but the participants said that the annual event normally filled was much larger this year, which they attributed to the concerns of people concerning immigration repression.

“I have a mixture [immigration status] Family, and so that they cannot go out, all this week, they counted on me for things, “said Andrea Soria, from Chicago who brought her daughter to the parade.

Soria had never gone to the parade before, but she heard of immigrant awareness efforts on Tiktok and has teamed up with an organization that provided whistles and a code to be used in case they are approached by immigration agents.

“It is emotionally exhausting, but you know that it is not only me or my family, it's a lot of families. Around my neighborhood, there are many people who, unfortunately, are not legal here,” said Soria through tears.

Quoting the publication on Trump's social networks on Saturday morning which referred to the famous apocalypse now, the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, a democrat, said that the president's behavior was extreme.

“The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city,” said Pritzker on X. “This is not a joke. It is not normal.”

Earlier this week, Pritzker said that he expects Trump to deploy “unidentified agents in unmarked vehicles” in Latin American districts of Chicago, as well as federal agents of the city's federal properties.

“We are ready to fight the deployments of troops before the courts and we will do everything possible to ensure that the agents operating within the limits of this State do so in a legal and ethical manner,” he said.

Baltimore

The governor of Maryland Wes Moore and the mayor of Baltimore Brandon Scott, both Democrats, have discussed the types of legal measures they can take against the Trump administration if troops are deployed in the city, WyPr a member station reported.

On Friday evening, during a press conference, Moore said that he is hosting federal support, but “we want federal supports that actually work”. He then criticized the Trump administration to reduce funds for violence prevention programs.

On Friday, Moore and Scott also announced that the city of Baltimore will receive additional resources for applying the law of the state to combat crime, including the police of the state police and Maryland.

New Orleans

Unlike the Democratic governors of Illinois and Maryland, the Republican Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, supported the prospect of troops coming to the city of New Orleans.

Earlier this week, Landry wrote on X “We will take the help of the President @ Realdonaldtrump from New Orleans in Shreveport!”

Landry was also among the handful of Republican governors to send the national guard troops to Washington, DC to support the repression of Trump's crime.

In a joint declaration on Wednesday, the office of the Democrat mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, and the New Orleans police service, did not know if they support or oppose the use of troops, but stressed that their current approach had shown progress in reducing crime.

“The city of New Orleans and NOPD remain determined to support this momentum, ensuring that each district continues to feel the impact of these combined efforts,” the statement said.

