Politics
Donald Trump says he “likes” to welcome Putin, XI to Miami G20
President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Florida next year.
When asked if he expected the Russian and Chinese leaders attending the G20 meeting at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Course, Trump replied: “I would love they wish.”
He added that he would not attend the G20 summit this year in South Africa.
Nowsweek contacted the Russian and Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministries to comment.
Why it matters
The G20 includes Russia and China as well as the European Union (EU) and the African Union, but an arrest warrant against war crimes issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) meant Putin Did not attend last year's event in Brazil.
The large-scale invasion of Putin of Ukraine in 2022 may have led to its isolation of the West, but the media of the Kremlin praised its meeting with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, last month in sign that he was brought back to the fold.
The United States does not recognize the ICC, but if Putin accepts an invitation to the G20 summit, this could be diplomatically delicate for other world leaders present. In addition, the presence on the American soil of XI would increase the challenges of the event.
What to know
In addition to the G20 member states, the EU and the African Union, Trump said on Friday that he wanted to invite additional observers, including Poland.
When asked if Putin and Xi could attend, Trump said that he would “like them” and that they could attend “observers”, although the two countries they direct are already members of the group.
XI visited the United States for the last time in 2023 when he went to San Francisco for the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC).
Putin met Trump in Alaska As part of the efforts led by Washington to negotiate the end of the Russian-Ukraine war, although there was no breakthrough.
This week, Trump made a hit on the solidarity show between Putin and Xi, with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Une, who recently attended a parade in Beijing who marked the surrender of Japan during the Second World War, while he accused them of conspiracy against the United States.
Trump had planned to hold a G7 summit in his Miami seaside resort in 2020, but had abandoned the idea after criticizing potential conflicts of interest. He said on Friday that the place was ideal because “it's right next to the airport”.
What people say
President Donald Trump told journalists on Friday when he was asked if the leaders of China and Russia could come to Miami for the G20: “I would like them too, if they want it.”
He added: “I'm not sure they want to be an observer. If they want, we can certainly speak.”
What happens next?
Neither China nor Russia responded to the opening of Trump which intervenes in the midst of failed progress to obtain a cease-fire in the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the eyes will be on the next G20 to be held in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-love-host-vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-g20-summit-2125695
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China, Russia, North Korea and the Iranian axis of upheavals of geopolitics upheaval
- Trump says Americans should take vaccines that are not controversial '
- In the middle of pricing tensions, PM Modi to jump the UN session this month in the United States
- Hawks Ladies Tennis Fall to Rhode Island College 6-1
- An earthquake in Afghanistan gives homes and livelihoods
- The opposition in Türkiye calls an extraordinary congress for September 21 | News
- The former staff of President Arif Bumimera died
- I hope the UK's Nigel Farage Trump Playbook will lead him.
- Match Report: Livingstone launches Lancashire in the tenth final day with three Wicket -victory on Kent Spitfires
- Israeli protesters gather near Netanyahu home
- Doctors claim the Covid jab linked to royal cancer in a speech at the Reform Council
- Does Donald Trump help Andrew Cuomo or Zohran Mamdani?