President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Florida next year.

When asked if he expected the Russian and Chinese leaders attending the G20 meeting at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Course, Trump replied: “I would love they wish.”

He added that he would not attend the G20 summit this year in South Africa.

Nowsweek contacted the Russian and Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministries to comment.

Why it matters

The G20 includes Russia and China as well as the European Union (EU) and the African Union, but an arrest warrant against war crimes issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) meant Putin Did not attend last year's event in Brazil.

The large-scale invasion of Putin of Ukraine in 2022 may have led to its isolation of the West, but the media of the Kremlin praised its meeting with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, last month in sign that he was brought back to the fold.

The United States does not recognize the ICC, but if Putin accepts an invitation to the G20 summit, this could be diplomatically delicate for other world leaders present. In addition, the presence on the American soil of XI would increase the challenges of the event.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin with Elmendorf-Richardson base in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15.

What to know

In addition to the G20 member states, the EU and the African Union, Trump said on Friday that he wanted to invite additional observers, including Poland.

When asked if Putin and Xi could attend, Trump said that he would “like them” and that they could attend “observers”, although the two countries they direct are already members of the group.

XI visited the United States for the last time in 2023 when he went to San Francisco for the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC).

Putin met Trump in Alaska As part of the efforts led by Washington to negotiate the end of the Russian-Ukraine war, although there was no breakthrough.

This week, Trump made a hit on the solidarity show between Putin and Xi, with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Une, who recently attended a parade in Beijing who marked the surrender of Japan during the Second World War, while he accused them of conspiracy against the United States.

Trump had planned to hold a G7 summit in his Miami seaside resort in 2020, but had abandoned the idea after criticizing potential conflicts of interest. He said on Friday that the place was ideal because “it's right next to the airport”.

What people say

President Donald Trump told journalists on Friday when he was asked if the leaders of China and Russia could come to Miami for the G20: “I would like them too, if they want it.”

He added: “I'm not sure they want to be an observer. If they want, we can certainly speak.”

What happens next?

Neither China nor Russia responded to the opening of Trump which intervenes in the midst of failed progress to obtain a cease-fire in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the eyes will be on the next G20 to be held in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.