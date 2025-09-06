The risks of the Government of Indonesia ignore the deep cause of one of the greatest demonstrations since 1998

The Indonesians finished remaining silent.

Last week's demonstrations and riots, which broke out in cities across the country, have been among the most important since the end of the Suharto dictatorship over 32 years.

Ten people died, more than 3,000 people were arrested, while buildings and public facilities were burned.

According to The commission for disappeared and victims of violenceAt least 20 activists remain missing.

The disorders were not only triggered by the indignation of the public in the face of generous wages and the advantages provided to Indonesian deputies, it stems from deeper underlying problems.

Many Indonesians who watched the live demonstrations on Tiktok said they had the impression of reopening old wounds.

This aroused their memories of the riots of May 1998 which ended more than three decades of violent and oppressive rule of Suharto.

The demonstrators throw stones outside the headquarters of the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimob), after the death of a 21 -year -old cyclist. (Reuters: Willy Kurniawan))

The Indonesian diaspora in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and many other countries have echoed the demands of demonstrators in Indonesia.

“We want democracy, we want a stable economy, we want Indonesia to progress,” a speaker told a crowd at a rally in Melbourne.

“” We all deserve to make our voices heard. “”

The Indonesian diaspora of Melbourne organized a peaceful rally to show solidarity with demonstrators in Indonesia requiring changes. (ABC News: Natasya Salim))

The absence of an opposition

Indonesian police announced on Thursday that they have arrested six people suspected of having caused and fed riots during Jakarta demonstrations.

But as the authorities are continuing their investigation, experts warn the country's government against repeat the same mistake This led to the 1998 riots: ignore the deep cause.

The recent riots are a culmination of the frustration of the public in the face of the sharing of rooted power between the elites, As shown in the last two elections.

One of the demonstrators of the demonstrators is to ratify the bill to confiscate the assets of those responsible for corruption. (Reuters: Willy Kurniawan))

During the 2019 elections which divided the nation between the nationalist and religious camps, the former president Joko Widodo offered his rival, Prabowo Subaianto, a powerful seat of his cabinet as Minister of Defense.

When Prabowo won the elections in 2024, his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's son, became vice-president.

Political scholars have called Gibran as “Illegitimate child of the Constitution”Born by modifying age -related laws, supervised by the chief judge of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman none other than his own uncle.

Prabowo Subianto was the Minister of Defense at the presidency of Jokowi and now Jokowi's son is the vice-president of Prabowo. (Twitter: @jokowi))

Experts say that in Indonesia, the sharing of electricity between the elites has long scrambled the lines between the allies and the rivalries, creating a system where responsibility is absent.

“People in power are faithful to each other for their political gain rather than being responsible for the people they were supposed to serve,” said Ken Setiawan, of the Asian Institute of the University of Melbourne.

With the ruling coalition putting the opposition in their lap, there was no counterweight to balance the abuses of power, added Dr. Setiawan.

There is a growing meaning among Indonesians that the government does not represent them and their needs.

“Therefore, there is no other option for them than going to the street, because there are no other avenues,” said Dr. Setiawan.

A group of women organized a peaceful rally outside the parliament building in Jakarta. (Reuters: Willy Kurniawan))

“Deaf” political elites

Over the past five years, Indonesia has been shaken by waves of street gatherings and cyber activism fueled by unemployment and economic pressures.

The so-called job on job creation, adopted in 2020, was designed as a reform to create better conditions for workers.

But instead, many workers say that this has abolished their rights and their negotiation power.

People have arrived on the street again during the Cavid-19 pandemic, when the government could not financially support those who had lost their jobs.

Jakarta police recorded More than 2,300 events in 2023, many of which calling for the law of job creation.

The following year, the Indonesian elections were spoiled by accusations of political dynasty.

A meme of an emergency alert system that warned against a threatened democracy has also become viral on social networks.

A student from Banda Aceh has a sign reading “Dark Indonesia” during a protest against budget cuts. (AFP: Chaiders Mahyuddin))

When Prabowo took office, he inherited many problems, while deploying the free initiative for Indonesia school lunch, a key promise he made during his presidential campaign.

The controversial program has taken a large part of the national budget, forcing the government to reduce spending in other areas.

While Prabowo has promised “efficiency” measures, he formed a “fatty” cabinet of 48 ministers and 55 vice-ministers almost double the size of the Jokowi cabinet.

Earlier this year, thousands of university students went down to the street as part of the “Dark Indonesia” movement to express their anxieties about a narrowed middle class.

Feeling that the country offered them no future, young people turned to social media to seek opportunities abroad, popularizing the hashtag #kaburajadulu, or Just escape first.

Meanwhile, nearly 10 million Gen Z Indonesians have remained unemployedAccording to a national survey in 2024.

The reality that Indonesians face in search of stable work fueled the #kaburajadulu movement. (Antara: Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas))

The demonstrators say that the difference in growing wealth between ordinary citizens and the ruling elite, who claim to represent their interests, show that they were disconnected and “deaf from your”.

This was obvious when politicians and deputies in Indonesia continued to display their wealth on social networks, although he was warned by former president Joko Widodo not to do so.

Last week, for the first time in the democratic history of Indonesia, the crowds looted the houses of several deputies.

While Prabowo said he “welcomed” criticism without violence, he also swore to track down the “mafias” that he thought was responsible for the recent riots.

“I will face any mafia, it doesn't matter how much I will face it in the name of the people. I am determined to eradicate corruption, whatever their power,” said the former general.

“By God, I will not even step back a step.”

President PRABOWO SUBIANTO gathered all party leaders following the deadly riots in several cities. (Between the photos: Galih Pradipta))

Prabowo has agreed to revoke certain privileges for parliamentarians, but many think that it is not far enough.

The deeper problem is the public's lack of participation in the training of Indonesia laws and policies that have an impact on them.

When the hashtag #BubarkandPr, or dissolve the Parliament, became viral last week, it was a rhetorical outcry exhorting politicians to consider the needs of everyday people in their decision -making.

An Indonesian student who attended a Melbourne rally this week told the ABC that the Indonesian government had “crossed the line”.

“We do not want excuses or for certain officials to be suspended,” she said.

“We demand a real change in the government, the real reform.”