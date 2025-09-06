Doctorate made on order – scandal surrounding false diplomas in Türkiye

He has built many universities: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Francisco Seco / AP

A large -scale counterfeit scandal in Türkiye reveals massive manipulations in state databases. Hundreds of certificates and driving license would be assigned – even in political circles.

No time? Blue News sums up for you A major counterfeit scandal was discovered in Türkiye, in which fraudsters have manipulated masses of certificates, diplomas and driving licenses via state databases.

Although the government only talks about a few dozen cases, the media report hundreds and politicians and civil servants are also affected.

The scandal has massively shaken confidence in the state and institutions, because real qualifications may lose their value.

Supervise a dam project without a diploma in civil engineering or a carpet washer practicing as a psychologist – which seems absurd has apparently become a reality in Türkiye.

Many documents, including university degrees and driving licenses according to official sources, have been falsified and disseminated. The scandal has said the country for weeks – the extent is not clear.

According to the Ministry of Justice, a gang of fraudsters has obtained senior official access codes, allowing them to access and manipulate state databases. Persons affected include Authority BTK communications, the Ministry of Education and many universities. The media report that hundreds of forged diplomas are in circulation. The government only speaks about 60 and more than 100 forged driving licenses.

Just the tip of the iceberg?

The Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, said that the prosecutor's office had deposited accusations against 199 alleged fraudsters. According to the news agency of the Anadolu State, they are accused of having forged electronic certificates, data handling and illegally access to personal information. Affairs should be heard in court in September.

According to the media, the first complaints were filed in a university in Ankara at the end of 2024, followed by investigations. “The criminal organization was dismantled and its members arrested,” said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in early August. However, observers assume that this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Investigation journalist Murat Agirel criticized that the government wanted to prevent a greater avalanche for fear that important politicians can also be involved. The vice-minister of transport, Ömer Fatih Sayan, who has ten degrees and two doctorates, made the headlines. He rejected doubts about it. He had studied all his life, Sayan defended himself and would continue to learn.

Fraudsters use the data of victims of earthquakes

The incident caused a ridiculous – but also horror and frustration. He became known that the authors had deleted the data from the lawyers who died during the 2023 earthquake and used it for their customers. IT expert and professor at Marmara University in Istanbul, Murat Kirik, describes everything as a scandal. He assumes that fraudsters have proceeded in a very complete and organized way, he told the diffuser Hobertürk.

Veysel Ulusoy, former president of the Institute of Social Sciences at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, told the German news agency (DPA) that, in its opinion, the extent of the scandal goes far beyond what is known. He had already encountered similar problems years ago as director of his institute, but the university council had not responded to his advice.

“The problem is much more complex, linked to politics and institutions, and extends to abuses in promotions, appointments and even international transfers,” said Ulusoy, who now teaches Harvard University.

Command via WhatsApp

As indicated by Halk TV, it was not difficult to acquire forged documents. It was easy to order a diploma via WhatsApp, and advertising was carried out via social media.

According to the document, fraudsters demanded thousands of euros. The falsified documents have been stored in the so-called electronic state, where the Turks can carry out all their administrative procedures.

According to the Serbestiyet anti-government media store, an entrepreneur whose company has built four dams in Turkey, among others, is accused of having bought a false diploma in civil engineering at the famous Yildiz Technical University in Istanbul. He said he didn't know that such a degree had been downloaded from the system.

“This diploma is not valid”

A carpet washer who practiced as a psychologist declared to the media that he had studied psychology abroad and only loaded a company for the diploma to be recognized in Türkiye. However, this company has produced a new diploma from a Turkish university without its consent.

Despite the surveys, the scandal has still undermined confidence in the state and institutions in Türkiye. Since the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu – a rival of the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan – has been stripped of his university diploma, many have wondered what value their diplomas have at all.

In July, a graduate of the famous University of Bosphorus of Istanbul tore his certificate of diploma in protest with the words: “This diploma is invalid.” He has since been arrested for this.