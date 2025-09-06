



President Donald Trump threatened to go to war against Chicago on Saturday while his administration of large -scale immigration raids are looming in the city.

Chicago is about to find out why he called the Ministry of War, said the president in an article on social networks, referring to the department he claimed to rename on Friday.

Trump accompanied his article with an image generated by the AI-Even in a military hat in the era of the civil war, evoking the film “Apocalypse Now.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning, Trump added in another allusion to the film.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city, the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker (D), wrote in response to Trumps Post on social networks.

It is not a joke, added the governor. It is not normal.

Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

Pritzker warned Tuesday that Trump is preparing to deploy the Texas National Guard against Chicago against the repeated objections of governors.

Trump's threat occurs while his administration organizes massive immigration and customs (ICE) raids in Chicago, the third city in the country.

As part of its accumulation for raids, the government has moved hundreds of federal agents in the city and organized vehicles and resources on neighboring federal properties.

The Ministry of Defense allowed ICE to use a navy base on the outskirts of Chicago as a staging base for raids. The arrangement strongly blurs the line between civil and military authority.

Pritzker said Trump was perhaps planned to use ice raids to cause trouble in the city and create a pretext to deploy troops in Chicago.

The administrations of aggressive aggressive immigration in Los Angeles this summer prompted demonstrations, which Trump then quoted in deployment of the national guard and marine troops in the city.

Legal experts have told Democracy Docket that Trump sending the Texas National Guard to Illinois would dangerously threaten state sovereignty.

In a fundraising email to his supporters this week, Trump promised to release Chicago.

Trumps Post came while several thousand DC residents paraded in the capital of the nations to demand the end of the massive deployment of troops in the district.

In addition to Chicago, Trump in recent days has threatened to deploy soldiers against New York, Portland, Oakland and other major cities.

The president falsely portrayed cities, which are in the states led by Democrats, as being invaded by violent crimes, while largely ignoring the cities of the states led by the Republicans who have higher crime rates.

His ongoing military deployments in Los Angeles and DC and the potential deployment in Chicago aroused concerns that Trump could deploy troops or police in key democratic bastions to undermine future elections.

This is news. Please check for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/trump-threatens-chicago-war-immigation-raids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos