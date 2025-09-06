Completely in return: PM Modi reacts to the Trumps Assessment of India-Us Links

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 6, said that he fully and fully appreciates US President Donald Trumps the evaluation of Indian-American ties.

Enjoy deeply and fully refer the president prevailing on the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and avant-garde complete and prospective strategic partnership, said Modi on X.

The PM responded to Trumps remarks that he will always be friends with Modi and the United States shares a special relationship.

I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, said Trump.

Asked about his previous remarks that Washington may have lost New Delhi in Beijing, he said, I don't think we did. I get along very well with (Indian) Modi as you know, he was here a few months ago, we went to Rose Garden, he added.

It was the first public expression of Modis on the links of India-US after prevailing on the taxation of steep prices for India on the purchase of Russian oil. He also marked the first public recognition of Trump's Modis since he started taking credit, on several occasions, for negotiating peace between India and Pakistan during their four -day conflict in May this year.

The links between India and the United States have been tense in recent months. It started with the American president won over the sudden announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May.

The two countries attacked the Sindoor operation, his military response to the Barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, for which New Delhi had blamed Islamabad.

While Pakistan thanked Trump for negotiating peace between the two nuclear arms neighbors and even appointed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, New Delhi never admitted the role of the American presidents.

Despite this, Trump continued to repeat his complaint several times. He even said he had used the trade to do so.

Prime Minister Modi was criticized by the opposition for not responding to Trumps' complaint. During the debate on the monsoon session, the head of the opposition to Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had asked to modify Trump and call him a liar to falsely affirm that he had used the trade to stop the Indian-Pakistani war.

Although Modi did not directly refer to the ceasefire and named Trump, he said that no world leader asked India to stop the Sindoor operation.

After that, the two countries have stopped negotiations on a bilateral commercial pact and Trump slapped 25% of the reciprocal prices on Indian imports to the United States.

He also imposed an additional 25% penalty for the purchase of Russian crude oil. Trump accused New Delhi of sponsoring the Russian war in Ukraine.

While India has maintained a dignified silence, several American officials continued to knock in New Delhi for its oil purchase from the Russian Federation.

With links with the United States, India has recalibrated its foreign policy and improved its relationship with China, which has long put pressure for a new world order without America.

Several high -level exchanges between the leaders of India and China culminated in the visit of Modis China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bonhomie among XI, Modi and Putin apparently rare the American president, who conceded that Washington may have lost New Delhi in Beijing.

However, shortly after, Trump took a quick turn and congratulated the India-US links. He also said that he will always be friends with Modi, receiving a public cry by the Indian PM. – The statesman / Ann