Does Donald Trump help Andrew Cuomo or Zohran Mamdani?

When Andrew Cuomo decided to ignore the advice of many of his supporters and return to the elections of the Mayor of New York after a bruised primary defeat, his campaign knew that she had to do one thing: to transform the race into a competition of two people with Zohran Mamdani. And so Cuomo saved Mamdani about his stabilized apartment, linked to the Democratic Socialists of America, a vacation in Uganda, and his changing positions on the police, while mainly ignoring the rest of the field.

With about eight weeks until the election day, it seems that Cuomo will finally get the race for two men he wants. But the terms of the competition were completely upset. In a city that has seen its share of bizarre political moments in the past two decades, images of Congress penis in the election of a fabulist of the Congress, the mayor's race in 2025 is in a way that still breaks new limits in political strangeness. Cuomo, the hero of the resistance who was once considered as a candidate for the potential democratic presidential in 2020, spoke his close ties to Donald Trump. Mamdani, the democratic socialist who won primary despite the statements on how NYPD is a rogue organization that should be abolished and capitalism is equal to theft, has met with business leaders and accumulated the approvals of basic democrats. Eric Adams inherited a rush of enthusiasm (and donors' money) after the primary, but did not translate it into a vote. The republican proposal of Curtis Sliwas to trigger a wrestling brigade to clean the city's rats population was somehow the least above all aforementioned.

And then, the week after the Labor Festival, the news announced that Trump was trying to point Adams and Sliwa out of the race, floating administration jobs or plush since each of them if they abandoned to make a way for Cuomo. Supporters of the president and the former governor, including the billionaire supermarket magnate John Catsimatidis, had put pressure on the case that Mamdani would be a disaster for the city. When asked at a press conference on his involvement in the race, I prefer to have a Communist mayor of New York.

Mamdani immediately accused Cuomo of machine behind the scenes. I heard rumors about it for months, Mamdani told me on September 3 after an emergency press conference he held by the news. The president, he said, knows that Andrew Cuomo represents the very type of policy he practices. He knows that he could get the phone and have a conversation with him without even having to consider the impact that it would have on New Yorkers and that the whole conversation would concern both and their interests. Cuomo denied having had an involvement in Trumps' interference, although he recently said to a crowd of Hamptons donors whom he knows Trump well and thinks that there is a big piece of him who really wants redemption in New York.

Sliwa and Adams denied having the intention of leaving the race. Adams held a press conference during which he targeted Cuomo, calling him a snake and a liar, saying that only the seated mayor could beat Mamdani. But the damage was caused. For Adams, this was aggravated when the New York Times pointed out that he had been transported to Florida to secretly meet Steve Witkoff, one of Trumps' advisers, a sign that the mayor was not at least completely unconscious of the realities of his campaign in difficulty.

It was a rapid fall after a dizzying rebound. In June, Wall Street and Real Estate Titans were apoplectic on the idea that the Democratic candidate would install Trotskyite executives through the city government. Cuomo had still not said if he presented himself in the general elections. So, in the mad race among the class of donors to find someone to stop Mamdani, the money paid in Adamss's chests. A rich financier contacted an offer to accommodate a fundraising of $ 50,000, and the Adams campaign refused it. At that time, a fundraising from $ 50,000 to only $ 50,000 just was not worth it.

At the end of the summer, Adams would have taken any change that could be shaken with siege cushions. It was taken in a new whirlwind of scandal, baroque, even by standards of mayors often encrusted: an assistant slipped a bundle of silver hidden in a bag of cristers to a journalist, and another was charged (for the second time) to exchange a cameo on a Hulu show for having deleted a plan of planned bicycle in Brooklyn, between other allegations. No less than five senior police officials continued the administration for creating a culture of corruption and trading of favorites in NYPD. The surveys showed Adams to a single figure, a few points above Jim Walden, a rich lawyer who was unknown who abandoned the race for the mayor in early September. Sliwa was surveying higher in the middle of adolescence.

However, Cuomo needed all the other candidates in addition to the first cyclist, because he questioned about 15 points behind Mamdani. In a head-to-head race, however, the same surveys showed the possibility of dead heat or, in a case of a July survey, a two-digit cuomo advance.

Mamdani was a mixed success by breaking 40% in the polls, and fear among his supporters is that he has a ceiling somewhere below 50 years. All summer long, he worked to consolidate the Democratic Party behind him, assuming the concerns of sympathetic business leaders and by disavowing some of his older and more radical statements. He also won the support of democratic officials and unions who supported Cuomo in primary.

But campaigning as an ordinary democrat was an uncomfortable adjustment for someone who only was trying to go to the music and entertainment industries. Mamdani deplored in private that the external signs of being the Democratic candidate, with his supervised SUVs and safety, move him from contact to the melee who propelled his main victory. And the campaign fought internally with the question of whether Mamdani should position himself or not as a Normie Democrat in a city where Democrats exceed the Republicans six to one where leaning in the young foreign idealism which brought him where he is in the first place. After all, it is not as if the Democrats were incredibly popular at the moment, and that the entire universe of democratic institutional support has been close not to not well in primary.

Then came the news that Trump wanted to intervene in the name of Cuomos. If Adams or Sliwa had simply abandoned quietly and had ended up with an administrative meeting for months, the link between them and Trump would not have been so clear. But Trump's hand and almost public machinations and the people who support Cuomo were so shameless that it is just to wonder if the whole is a shrink, a plan to secretly stimulate Mamdani so that Trump can have it like a foil. Anyway, Trump launching himself like the virtual running mate of Cuomos turned on a fire for the Mamdani campaign.

During his emergency press conference, Mamdani spoke with the kind of passion that he has not exploited much since his victory in June, calling Trumps Parachutin in the race and an affront to what makes so many proud to be Americans: that we choose our own leaders, not that they can choose themselves. His campaign sees this as an opportunity to rekindle the interest of young people and to energize the Democrats of the center-left that Mamdani needs to attract.

It is no longer a race between Zohran and an opponent trying to break a coalition of voters who do not like it, said Morris Katz, a Mamdani's main advisor. It is a race between Zohran and Donald Trump.

