In the middle of pricing tensions, PM Modi to jump the UN session this month in the United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly later scheduled for this month in New York. Prime Minister Narendra Mot is jumping the United Nations session in New York (DPR PMO)

This comes in the midst of pricing tensions between India and the United States after President Donald Trump imposed punitive withdrawals in New Delhi for buying Russia from the War of Ukraine.

A list of speakers issued by the United Nations if Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump have lined up to approach the annual session. The high-level general debate at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly should take place from September 23 to 29, Brazil traditionally opening the session, followed by the United States.

According to the list of speakers, India should contact the assembly on the morning of September 27. The Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar will represent India in place of the Prime Minister during the session.

Considered the busiest diplomatic season of the year at the United Nations headquarters, the high -level session opens in September each year. This year, the session will take place against the conflict of Israel-Hamas as well as the Ukrainian-Russia conflict, which makes it important.

India-Us Tensions

In February of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the United States for a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump in the White House. A joint declaration was published after the meeting during which Modi and Trump announced its intention to negotiate the first part of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) which would prove to be mutually beneficial by the fall of 2025.

However, Trump imposed an additional 25% rate on India for the purchase of Russian oil last month, which makes the overall rate imposed at 50%. The India Ministry of External Affairs described the move by the unjustified and unreasonable republican leader.

Like any great economy, India will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security, he said.