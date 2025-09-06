



“I think we have to be very careful,” said Trump when Florida plans to eliminate vaccination mandates. “Listen, you have such incredible vaccines.”

World health leaders weigh on American vaccines, research

WHO highlights confidence in the vaccine programs and the stability of the CDC, the health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces the reaction on health policy.

Washington President Donald Trump said the Americans should take vaccines that are “not controversial” because he has moved away from Florida's plans to end all vaccination mandates, including schoolchildren.

Trump gave one of his clearest vaccine defenses on September 5 in response to a question of a journalist who asked for his position on the new controversial policy of Florida pushed by the administration of Governor Ron Desantis. The president's remarks came while his own secretary for health and social services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is under fire in the CDC disorders triggered by the skepticism of the Kennedy vaccine.

Trump praised the polio vaccine, the “incredible” appellant, and added that “a lot of people that the core (vaccine) is incredible”.

“I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very, you know, it's a very difficult position,” said Trump.

He added: “Listen, you have vaccines that work. They just have outright job. They are not at all controversial. And I think these vaccines should be used, otherwise some people will catch it and they endanger other people. And when you have no controversy at all, I think people should do it.”

Kennedy, whom Trump was held while the criticism of his management mounted, faced a grill of the senators during a hearing of September 4 on actions as senior health official of the country who reflects his long -term skepticism of vaccines.

Kennedy, in June, dismissed the 17 members of a committee which advises the federal government on the security of vaccines, replacing them with selected choices. The Food and Drug Administration in August has implemented stricter directives which can receive the latest COVVI-19 vaccines, recommending the gunshots to people over 65 or existing health problems. And Trump dismissed CDC director Susan Monarez on August 27 following a disagreement she had with Kennedy on vaccine policy.

During the explosive hearing before the Senate finance committee, Kennedy refused to recognize more than a million Americans died of the coronavirus, as is widely accepted in the public health community, and was reluctant to grant a credit of COVVI-19 vaccines to save lives.

“I don't know how many people are dead,” Kennedy said. “I don't think someone knows it because there were so many data from the CDC.”

