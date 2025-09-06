On Wednesday, the largest Chinese military parade was intended to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Instead, experts say he marked the start of a new world order.

Flanked by the leaders of some of the most sanctioned nations in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping led what some analysts have nicknamed an “axis of upheavals”, bringing together Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea Kim Jong Un and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a historic rally.

With 10,000 soldiers and hundreds of advanced weapons that roll on Tiananmen square, the parade was an expensive and elaborate salvation in the United States, assisted by a gallery of world leaders who have long been cajolated, intimidated and humiliated by America.

Xi Jinping brought together Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Masoud Pezeshkian in a historic rally. (Reuters: Spoutnik / Alexander Kazakov / Pool))

'A new crossroads'

“We have to continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and power policy, and practice real multilateralism,” said XI on Monday in a barely veiled drop by President Donald Trump.

“World governance has reached a new crossroads.”

Through the Pacific, the message struck a nerve.

“Please give Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America,” wrote Trump on social networks while the parade was underway.

It was a moment of ephemeral clarity for the leader of the free world, because Trump has otherwise difficult to grasp the realpolitik playing in front of him.

“All of these leaders are currently at the end of the United States assault,” said William Yang, principal analyst in Northeast Asia to the International Crisis Group.

“This behavior only pushes these countries to form a very powerful resistance league against the United States.”

How to lose friends and alienate people

Trump's trade war with his friends and enemies is only the last example of the United States exploding long-standing alliances in favor of “America First”.

Take India. For decades, the United States has cultivated close links with New Delhi, considering it a strategic counterweight to the growing influence of China in Asia.

But no number of bear hugs between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could prevent the United States from slapping prices of 50% on Indian products, or American officials publicly repressing New Delhi from buying Russian oil.

This week, Modi was seen holding President Putin's hand before getting up to President XI at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin.

“The Trump administration has offered China several major diplomatic gifts,” said Henrik Stlhane Hiim, professor at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies.

“The obvious, which everyone is talking about now, is Narendra Modi who goes to China for the first time in seven years.”

A very different superpower

India is not the only country to feel the warm embrace of an ascending China. The second world economy buys approximately 90% of oil exports punishable by Iran and continues to obtain rare land metals, medical devices and electric vehicles from the Militaire of Myanmar.

This week, XI signed an agreement to build the power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline with Putin, which is sought by the International Criminal Court to illegally expel hundreds of children from Ukraine.

“When the United States has started to withdraw and disrupt the international trade-based trade system, I think that has naturally created an opening for China to intervene,” said Yang, of the International Crisis Group.

“We definitely see a very progressive reshaping of the world order. But there is no clear image of the world type in which we are heading.”

Hiim, of the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies, said that China is a “very different superpower”.

“The decline of democracy and the growing prevalence of authoritarianism have been a trend in the last five to 10 years. Having a major authoritarian country like China that you can turn to the easier life for autocrats, right?

“So it's a bit of a dark image.”