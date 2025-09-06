Check the facts: Have American workers earn $ 500 in salary this year? | Donald Trump News





Bylouis Jacobson | Politifact

Posted September 6, 20256 September 2025

President Donald Trump said American workers are already enjoying his economic policies.

The average American worker has already experienced a salary increase of $ 500 this year, Trump said at a firm meeting on August 26.

Trumps data picked in the white house cherry that promotes a higher gain of earnings. Experts prefer a different measure, based on a larger sample size, which shows a smaller increase.

How the White House calculated a pay bump of $ 500

When we asked the Trumps' data source press office, a spokesperson told us to the form of Labor Formidian Formidian Weekly wage and wages, wages, adjusted seasonally.

These data show that the weekly median profits increased from $ 1,185 to the fourth quarter from $ 2024 to $ 1,206 in the second quarter of 2025, which aligns closely with the Trumps in the second term.

Because these figures represent weekly income, we have multiplied them by 26 to see how a typical worker won during the half -yearly period. Multiplication per 26 weeks produces a cumulative increase of $ 546 from wages. This measure does not include part-time workers, who represent approximately a quarter of the workforce, nor does not take into account inflation.

Experts consider other more reliable measures

Economists have declared that the set of data chosen from white houses is not as reliable as a different set and that the more reliable study shows a smaller salary increase.

The other average weekly benefit from all employees in the private sector is produced monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In the first six months of 2025, this statistic revealed a cumulative salary increase of around $ 121. It's a quarter of what Trump said.

Several economists have told us that it was the favorite statistics to measure wages, because it is based on the current employment statistics program, which examines 121,000 companies and government agencies, collectively representing around 631,000 sites. In comparison, the current population study, from which the data on white houses is drawn, samples 60,000 eligible households.

I always trust the Payroll series, said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the center-right American Action Forum.

Dean Baker, co -founder of the Liberal Center for Economic and Policy Research, agrees, claiming that the data in the small household survey is very erratic.

In addition, according to this set of data, the increase in wages during President Joe Bidens two quarters was $ 884. This undermines the idea that the gains of the asset were unusually raised.

Taking into account inflation

Because these two measures do not take into account inflation, they overestimate workers' gains.

Another statistics, another usual median statistic, the gains adjusted to inflation for wages and wages full -time, 16 years and over, also from the office of American work statistics, are produced quarterly using the smallest survey of the size of households in the size of a sample and takes into account inflation.

According to this metric, workers increased by $ 1 per week between the last quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

Multigated by 26 weeks, this increases to a salary increase of $ 26 after inflation.

Our decision

Trump said: The average American worker has already seen a salary increase of $ 500 this year.

The White House cited wage statistics that show that median wages for full -time workers increased by a cumulative $ 546 during the first two quarters of 2025.

A different set of statistics that economists consider more precise because it is taken from a much larger sample which includes full -time and partial workers, and with less volatility shows a much lower increase in the American average workers of this period, around $ 121 over six months.

When inflation is taken into account, full -time workers take home compensation increased by about $ 26 in the first six months of 2025.

The declaration is partially exact but leaves aside important details. We evaluate it halfway.

