PM gives an enormous importance to: Jaishankar on Modi, Trump reaffirming the links

The Minister of External Affairs, Minister Jaishankar, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always had a very good personal equation with US President Donald Trump. EAM S Jaishankar with PM Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

EAM's comments intervened after Trump called Modi a friend and a great Prime Minister while the Prime Minister said he made him feel.

“The PM Modi attaches an enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. As for President Trump, he has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States, and at that time, I cannot say more than that.

India-US relations have been in the slump in recent weeks after Trump has imposed 50% cumulative prices on Indian imports in the United States. While 25% was a reference rate, the others were added, citing the India Purchase of Russian oil in the middle of the war in Ukraine. New Delhi had called the unreasonable and unreasonable move.

PM Modi answers Trump's friend's friend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated on Saturday and reciprocal President Donald prevails over the positive assessment of bilateral links after the American chief said that he would still be friends with Modi and stressed a special relationship between the two countries.

Enjoy deeply and fully refer the president prevailing on the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links. India and the United States have a very positive and advanced complete and prospective strategic partnership, said Modi in an article on social networks.

A few hours earlier, Trump was questioned at the press conference on his article on social networks on Friday, in which he spoke of losing India and Russia in the deepest and darkest, a reference to Modi being seen in the company of the Chinese president Xi Jinping and the Russian president Vladimir Putin during the recent summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin.

I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great. I'm always going to be a friend but I don't like what it does at this special moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear, said Trump.