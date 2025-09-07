



The United States Tennis Association has asked the United States broadcasters to censor any protest or reaction to President Donald Trumps at the end of the single final on Sunday, according to a memo examined by The Athletic on Saturday.

The memo was reported for the first time by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg of rebounds.

According to the memo, Trump will be shown on tournament flows at the pre-match ceremony, which includes the presentation of the American national anthem, before the final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

We ask all broadcasters to refrain from presenting any disruption or reaction in response to the presence of presidents in any capacity whatsoever, said the USTA in the memo. The memo said Trump planned to watch the match from a sequel as a sponsor guest, which prompted additional security to the event.

We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from presenting off-field disturbances, USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic.

ESPN refused the official comment. A person informed the plans of the networks, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not responsible for managing production, said that he was planning to show Trump and recognize his presence as he would usually do during sporting events, and to cover the game on the field as usual.

This is the first appearance at US Open since 2015, when he was a candidate for the presidency. He was hoa then at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, during a quarter -final match between Venus and Serena Williams.

Before moving into politics, Trump was a frequent participant of the US Open. He had a sequel to the tournament for almost two decades and abandoned him in 2017 during his first mandate.

(Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Sept. 6 2025

