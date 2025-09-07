







President Donald Trump and his main advisers are quietly preparing to go to South Korea in October for the Rally of Ministers of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific, three officials of the Trump administration said in CNN.

The summit, which will be held in the city of Gyeongju between the end of October and early November, is considered a key opportunity for Trump to meet the Chinese chief Xi Jinping. The officials said that there had been serious discussions on a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC, but no firm plan is in place. During a telephone call last month, XI invited Trump and his wife to visit China, an invitation that the American president did the same thing, although no date was set.

The details are still being finalized and it is not clear if the president can add other stops during the trip. The officials said that the administration also considered it an opportunity for the president to win more economic investments in the United States something that was a key objective of his recent trips abroad, including during his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

A visit to South Korea is being discussed, which would focus on economic collaboration, a White House official told CNN. Other objectives include emphasis on discussions on trade, defense and civilian nuclear cooperation, said the official.

The presence of Trumps in the region could also put it in a position to sit once again with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although Kim participates is always a question. Officials say that more attention is paid to the organization of a potential meeting with XI.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Trump to attend the APEC summit while meeting him last week and suggested that the setting could give Trump the opportunity to meet Kim, said familiar sources with talks.

While addressing journalists earlier during the day, Trump told Lee that he was ready to meet Kim.

I will do it and I have many talks. Hed likes to meet me, Trump claimed the North Korean chief. We look forward to meeting him and improving relationships.

The presidents expected that the trip to South Korea arrives at a tenuous moment of his relationship with XI and Kim.

XI welcomed Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Beijing this week, a Trump rally was quick to criticize several times despite his frequent proclamations that he has strong personal ties with each of the leaders. The meeting was in collaboration with the military parade of Chinas, a significant demonstration of its arms capacities.

President XI and the wonderful inhabitants of China have a great day of sustainable celebration. Please give Vladimir Putin the warmest, and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America, wrote Trump on social networks while the parade was underway.

On Friday, Trump shared a photo of XI, Putin and Modi, writing: it looks like we lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together!

While addressing journalists in the oval office this week, he argued that the military parade had been designed in part for him to watch, which he did.

I understood the reason they were doing it, and they hoped I was looking at and I looked, said Trump, calling a beautiful ceremony and very impressive.

My relationship with everyone is very good. I was going to discover how good he is during the week or the next two weeks, Trump said at an oval office meeting with the president of Poland.

A potential meeting with XI also intervenes while Washington and Beijing have embarked on the basic rights of Trumps prices, China being a key target of its commercial policy of administrations.

US and Chinese officials participated in a series of negotiations, including two in person meetings with the main economic advisers of the two European countries, for a trade agreement. The president delayed higher American rates on Chinese products to get back to their peak in April when the trade war between the two largest economies in the world was the most intense as talks continue.

Trump imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports in April and China retaliated with 125% levy from American products.

These prices were to resume last month, but Trump signed a decree on break with higher rates until November.

And although questions remain on the question of whether a potential seated between Trump and Kim is possible, a New York Times Friday, the report on an unsuccessful Navy SEAL mission 2019 which left North Korean deaths would probably contact the contact between the two leaders. Trump said on Friday that he knew nothing about the question.

I don't know, no. I could look but I don't know anything, he said.