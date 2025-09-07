



President Donald Trump threatened Chicago with his new war department on Saturday, which encouraged the anger of city and state officials who are preparing for an imminent deployment of national guard troops in the city for weeks.

I love the smell of deportations in the morning that Chicago is about to discover why she calls the Ministry of War, Trumps Post on Truth Social said, accompanied by what seemed to be a representation generated by AI as Lieutenant-Colonel Bill Kilgore of the 1979 Vietnam War film. Chicopolysis words were now tree-lined, a benchmark for the apocalypse showed a burning city and helicopters flying.

Read more: Trumps is repression against Chicago could start this weekend, said Pritzker. Here's how the city is preparing to fight it

The position has caused anger of state and city officials. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker described Trump as a budding dictator and took the job as a threat to war in Chicago.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city, Pritzker wrote on X. It is not a joke. It is not normal.

Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator, he added.

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, accused Trump of authoritarianism.

The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, he wrote on X.

The post follows Trumps Friday Executive Ordgel who renamed the Ministry of Defense as the Ministry of War, a move that the president said sent a message of force.

The secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, said at the press conference on Friday that the name indicates that the ministry “will offend itself, not only in defense. Maximum lethality, not lukewarm legality. Violent, not politically correct” effect “.

Read more: Trump signs the executive decree of the Department of Defense as Ministry of War

Trumps' threats to Chicago are undergoing its decision to federalize the DCS police service and deploy national guard troops on the streets on August 11, citing violence Crimeeven, although data have shown that violent crimes in the capital of countries have already significantly reduced. Since then, the president has threatened with deployments similar to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore and Oakland.

Johnson and Pritzker were both firmly opposed to asset threats to federal intervention. Last weekend, Johnson signed an executive decree ordering the police forces of cities not to cooperate with federal agents in potential repression against crime and immigration.

We will protect our constitution. We will protect our city. And we will protect our people. We don't want to see tanks in our streets. We don't want to see torn families, Johnson said by announcing his decree.

Pritzker said he would pursue Trump and the federal government absolutely if he really deploys troops, adding to the multiple proceedings already deposited by Chicago against the president since his return to the post in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7315149/trump-chicago-threat-war-pritzker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos