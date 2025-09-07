Politics
Broadcast of Sky News Reporter makes the television blunder live outside the No10 – before it quickly retreats from air
It’s the annoying moment that a Sky News journalist has a guarantor on live television outside the No10 before being removed from the air.
Sophy Ridge said “Call the gallery” after losing the sound when she reported on the resignation of Angela Rayner of Downing Street yesterday.
Follow the blog live the sun on the reshuffle of the cabinet here.
The assistant PM withdrew after admitting to having underpaid the stamp duties by 40,000 on a seaside apartment of 800,000 in Hove.
This comes when Sir Keir Starmer continues his reshuffle of the wardrobe today, with even more ministers potentially in front of the chop.
On Friday, during the annoying moment, Ms. Ridge interviewed her colleague journalist Anne Mcelvoy – who explained how the reform of the head of the United Kingdom Nigel Farage could benefit from resignation – when technological problems started.
“I lost the sound of Anne Mcelvoy,” said Ridge, her interviewed person speaking at a distance on a video call.
“I'm just going to get out of this photo because I’m not heard,” said the diffuser, the air confused.
She added: “Can someone call the gallery now because I don't know if I'm on the air or anything?
“Is the flow completely gone? Am I not in the air?”
The screen is then cut in black before the broadcast returns to the studio and the presenter Gareth Barlow.
Writing on X, a user said of the delicate situation: “Someone waged the power Out of this quickly intelligent camera. “”
This occurs while Mrs. Rayner can be forced to sell her sea flank, with her resignation which leaves her in the face of a major wage reduction, according to the Daily telegraph.
His bomb departure in the middle of the Sleaze probe could see his annual entrant of 67,000.
A surveillance report revealed that Ms. Rayner had violated the ministerial code of ethics after she did not ask for specialized tax advice for her purchase of property.
His political rivals also call him to give up his 16,876 starting allowances, which could put her more at risk of difficulty paying her mortgage.
Until yesterday, the politician had access to his grace and favor apartment in Admiralty House, in addition to his house of 650,000 constituencies in Ashton-Under-Lyne and 800,000 Hove CAD.
Yesterday, Ms. Rayner resigned from his messages, as well as her role as head of assistant work.
In her resignation, she said: “I deeply regret my decision not to ask for additional specialized tax advice given my position
The secretary of housing and my complex family arrangements.
“I take full responsibility for this error.
“I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was my intention to do something other than paying the right amount.”
She added: “For a teenage mother of a Stockport Council area, to serve as the highest level of government was the honor of my life.
“Government challenges are nothing compared to
Challenge to put food on the table and pass a roof over our head when I mentioned children working as a home help. “”
|
