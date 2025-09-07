



Facebook tweet e-mail link

President Donald Trump published a meme on social networks on Saturday saying that Chicago will discover why he called the Ministry of War, when city officials are preparing for a repression of immigration.

I love the smell of deportations on the morning of Chicago about to find out why it is called the Ministry of War, reads the post. Trump signed a decree on Friday to rename the Pentagon as the Ministry of War.

The message understands what seems to be an artificially generated image of the president wearing a hat and sunglasses, with the horizon of Chicago in the background, accompanied by the reading of chipocalypse text now.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzk called Trump's post on Saturday is not normal.

The President of the United States threatens to go to war with an American city. It is not a joke. It is not normal, wrote Pritzker on X. Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.

This occurs when Trump increased his rhetoric against the third most peuguulous cities in the country. CNN previously pointed out that Trump's administrations plan to carry out a major immigration application in Chicago, and that officials stop to start on Friday that Friday.

In recent days, immigration and border protection staff as well as customs and border protection have started to flow in the city, said White House officials in CNN.

The Trump administration has also reserved the right to call in the National Guard if there is a reaction to the operation which justifies it, the officials said. The Chicago operation is modeled with a similar operation carried out in Los Angeles in June. A judge judged this week that the deployment of June had violated the federal law prohibiting the military of the activity of the police on American soil in most cases; The Trump administration called on.

The White House officials have clearly indicated that the repression of Chicago immigration is distinct from the idea that the president floated to use federal troops of the law application and the National Guard to achieve a wider repression of crime in the city, similar to the operation in Washington, DC.

When asked Tuesday by a journalist about sending the national guard troops to the city, Trump said, adding, adding, I didn't say when. Entered.

Democratic officials who represent Chicago and Illinois also condemned Trumps after Saturday.

The threats of the presidents are under the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our constitution, wrote the mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson on social networks. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago by Donald Trump.

The Senator of Illinois, Tammy Duckworth, described the post of Trumps on X as a stolen value at worst, writing, taking off this cavalry hat, you write Dodger. You have not won the right to wear it.

Representative Mike Quigley, who represents a part of Chicago, said the post on Saturday afternoon that the post is an example of Trump, more and more towards authoritarianism.

It is a frightening period. For those who have not been careful, it is time to see what this president does, said Quigley.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNNS Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/06/politics/trump-chicago-war-meme-post The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos