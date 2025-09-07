WTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was unleashed in the SDF two weeks ago for refusing to integrate into the Syrian state, he was strongly criticized by Turkish political analysts, who quickly commented that Fidans' comments could derail the Trkiyes peace process with the terrorist group PKK. He was considered a solid and hearing figure who had personal problems with the Kurdish opening. As usual, Fidan remained away from daily policy and did not respond to criticism. However, the high -level statements last week on SDF have proven that he was not alone in his opinions. There is growing frustration in Trkiye due to the dropping homeless in Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the way back of China, strongly criticized the homeless and alluded to the cooperation of the terrorist group with Israel. One day before the comments of Erdogans, the chronicler of Hurriyet Abdulkadir Selvi underlined the frustration and anger in Ankara against the homeless, and noted that certain circles discuss a possible military operation in northern Syria in cooperation with the Syrian army.

As the Trkiye columnist now notes Omer Ozkizilcik, Nationalist movement party (MHP) Bahcelis leader's comments were also of great importance. Ozkizilcik wrote: “Bahceli's intervention changes this calculation. His recent remarks draw a direct line of the historic call he made years in the process of disarmament PKK under the leader imprisoned from the terrorist group, Abdullah Ocalanto today. At the time, Bahceli framed the disarmament as necessary to deny the threat of Israel towards Trkiye. Now he again invokes the role of Israel, depicting the homeless as instruments of an Israeli plan to fragment Syria. ''

Now, in the coming months, a key question will be tested: the peace process with the PKK has rooted the inner front against regional enemies such as Israel, which is almost a rogue state, and acts beyond reason? This is what Bahceli indicated when he brought the question to the agenda of the Trkiyes on October 22, 2024. The people who distanted themselves from the peace process argue that it is a question for the government to win another election with a new political calculation, bringing together the support of the Kurds before the elections.

If Israel, or other possible rivals, was the only reason to launch a domestic peace process within the borders of Trkiyes, an armed group linked to Israel near the Turkish border would change the priorities and could result in the postponement of the peace process in Trkiye. However, this is an improbable scenario.

A more likely scenario is that Trkiye recognizes that the peace process with the PKK can be perceived as a weakness in the eyes of the homeless. The leadership of the homeless assumes that if Trkiye manages a peace process within its borders with the PKK and the Kurdish political actors, an attack on the homeless can easily have it derail, which makes such an operation unlikely. It is a deeply wrong political strategy.

However, the Turkish government may want to continue both: limited but decisive attacks against homeless people on the basis of credible threats and advances a progressive peace process which offers Kurdish political movements to be part of the development of general policies. This will require an extended rift between the SDF and Kurds groups in Trkiye. It's difficult, but not impossible, because Trkiye has a lot to offer.