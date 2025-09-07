Politics
Trkiye's calculated pressure on the homeless increases
Türkiyes Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan (Collage prepared by the Türkiye Today team)
September 06, 2025 01:42 pm GMT + 03: 00
WTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was unleashed in the SDF two weeks ago for refusing to integrate into the Syrian state, he was strongly criticized by Turkish political analysts, who quickly commented that Fidans' comments could derail the Trkiyes peace process with the terrorist group PKK. He was considered a solid and hearing figure who had personal problems with the Kurdish opening. As usual, Fidan remained away from daily policy and did not respond to criticism. However, the high -level statements last week on SDF have proven that he was not alone in his opinions. There is growing frustration in Trkiye due to the dropping homeless in Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the way back of China, strongly criticized the homeless and alluded to the cooperation of the terrorist group with Israel. One day before the comments of Erdogans, the chronicler of Hurriyet Abdulkadir Selvi underlined the frustration and anger in Ankara against the homeless, and noted that certain circles discuss a possible military operation in northern Syria in cooperation with the Syrian army.
As the Trkiye columnist now notes Omer Ozkizilcik, Nationalist movement party (MHP) Bahcelis leader's comments were also of great importance. Ozkizilcik wrote: “Bahceli's intervention changes this calculation. His recent remarks draw a direct line of the historic call he made years in the process of disarmament PKK under the leader imprisoned from the terrorist group, Abdullah Ocalanto today. At the time, Bahceli framed the disarmament as necessary to deny the threat of Israel towards Trkiye. Now he again invokes the role of Israel, depicting the homeless as instruments of an Israeli plan to fragment Syria. ''
Now, in the coming months, a key question will be tested: the peace process with the PKK has rooted the inner front against regional enemies such as Israel, which is almost a rogue state, and acts beyond reason? This is what Bahceli indicated when he brought the question to the agenda of the Trkiyes on October 22, 2024. The people who distanted themselves from the peace process argue that it is a question for the government to win another election with a new political calculation, bringing together the support of the Kurds before the elections.
If Israel, or other possible rivals, was the only reason to launch a domestic peace process within the borders of Trkiyes, an armed group linked to Israel near the Turkish border would change the priorities and could result in the postponement of the peace process in Trkiye. However, this is an improbable scenario.
A more likely scenario is that Trkiye recognizes that the peace process with the PKK can be perceived as a weakness in the eyes of the homeless. The leadership of the homeless assumes that if Trkiye manages a peace process within its borders with the PKK and the Kurdish political actors, an attack on the homeless can easily have it derail, which makes such an operation unlikely. It is a deeply wrong political strategy.
However, the Turkish government may want to continue both: limited but decisive attacks against homeless people on the basis of credible threats and advances a progressive peace process which offers Kurdish political movements to be part of the development of general policies. This will require an extended rift between the SDF and Kurds groups in Trkiye. It's difficult, but not impossible, because Trkiye has a lot to offer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/opinion/turkiyes-calculated-pressure-on-sdf-is-increasingas-it-should-3206492
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi composes Macron's hours after defusing Trump tensions, discusses the ways to end the Ukraine war – India News
- Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos Win Us Open | ATP Tour
- Four powerful foods to help you fight brain and aging
- Nadine Dorriess Long Road by Boris Johnson at Reform Uk
- Drill Baby, Drill: British Zero Reform for ED Milibands Climate Policy | environment
- How much the winners will earn
- Nadiem Makarim must be a judge collaborator reveal Jokowi's involvement
- Tech Herentennis starts strongly on APSU Tourney
- What does Vladimir Putin mean, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un meeting world? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- 3.5 Quick Rattles Eastern La County
- Potus defeats some ties in ties; PM Modi responds in nature
- Once shameful by the USTA, Taylor Townsend has become the champion of the Peoples of the United States | US Open Tennis 2025