Donald Trump's approval rating falls to the lowest point with the richest Americans





President Donald Trump's approval rating among the richest Americans fell to his lowest point in his second term.

According to the survey by the economist / Yougov, Trump's net approval rating among Americans with an annual income of more than $ 100,000 was -16 percentage points, against -10 recorded in July. The previous -14 Nadir was measured in April following the announcement of Trump's “Liberation Day” prices.

Why it matters

Trump came into office with a high net approval rating among this demography – at + 6 with an approval of 49% of his professional performance and 43% disapproval. Some high -level billionaires such as Bill Ackman and Dan Loeb's designer fund managers have since spoken against Trump because of his tariff policy.

If Trump loses the support of this demographic group, this could affect the chances of electoral success of the GOP during the mid-term elections in November 2026.

Photo-illustration by Newsweek / Getty what know

The September survey revealed that 41% of Americans with an annual income of more than $ 100,000 approve how Trump manages his work as president while 57% disapprove of.

In The Economist / Yougov survey of January, 49% approved its professional performance and 43% disapproved.

The net approval rating quickly became negative (-4 percentage points) with an approval of 47% and a 51% disapproval.

And in April, the net approval rating fell to -14 percentage points with 43% approval and 57% disapproval. At the time, the actions had plunged after Trump announced his “Liberation Day” prices.

In May, after interrupting many of its prices, its job approval rating among six -digit employees increased to 47%, while 49% disapproved.

In June, this gap extended to a net approval side of -5 points. In July, Trump had a 44% approval rating against 54% disapproval, for a net rating of -10.

The president recently received other negative polls more widely. In August, a Quinnipiac survey revealed that the president had a 37% approval rating compared to a 55% disapproval rating.

And according to the recent Yougov survey for the British newspaper The Times, the proportion of people who disapprove of Trump's work went from 52% in April to 57% in July.

Trump also had a drop in his job approval rating among other groups, including rural Americans.

What people say

Thomas Gift, the founding director of the University College London Center on US Politics, previously said in Newsweek: “Many richer voters are likely to worry about the potential and conflictual style of Trump in the markets. In addition, the rates out of all that he has done to calm the nerves of investors.

