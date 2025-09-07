EGG launched the ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan outside the prison, it increases their shoulders with “Koi Baat Nahi”: VIRAL VIDEO





(Menafn- Live Mint) Two women were apprehended by police after the eggs were launched in the sister of Pakistan in the province of Pakistan in the province of Punjab. Aleema Khanum addressed the media outside of Adiala prison concerning the Toshakhana affair – which involves the illegal sale of state gifts, and for which her brother Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison. What have the images showed?

Images on social networks have shown that Leema was struck by an egg. We can hear a woman screaming, who devil is it? Andkisne Kiya Yeh (who did that)? Despite the agitation, Khanum – although decontencated – remained composed and responded slowly, Koi Baat Nahi, Jaane Do (it's okay, let him go).

What does the police say?

A press release published by Rawalpindi police said that the two arrested women are PTI supporters who had “traveled to Rawalpindi with other members of the Great Alliance of Administration Employees to protest against their unsatisfied requests”.

The eggs took place when Aleema did not answer the questions raised by the two women, she said, adding that the duo had been placed in police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.

How did PTI reacted?

PTI described the incident as damage “and alleged that the police had helped the women, who, according to them, were planted for political motivations, to escape by car.

“Women were sent to Aleema's media discourse as part of a program,” said the party.

“ Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity ''

Akhtar Mengal, leader of the National-Mégal of Balutchistan, said: “Even in enmity, a woman deserves dignity. Targeting women is the lowest form of policy, and this cheap blow must be condemned in the strongest words.”

Convicing the incident, the Federal Minister for Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said: “Politics must remain a competition of ideas, not violence or hatred. We all have to work to keep it healthy and respectful.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leader, Khawaja Saad, has denounced the act assauminia, vile and raw.

Imran Khan has been incarcerated for more than two years on several charges.

