Donald Trump makes fun of the rumors of death: “ horrible ''





President Donald Trump made fun of the “horrible rumor” that he had died, who spread on social networks at the end of August.

Friday, in the remarks of journalists at the recently renovated Rose Garden, the president blamed the viral rumor in the media.

Why it matters

In January, Trump became the oldest person to take an oath as president of the United States. After being photographed with bruises on the hand, which his doctor described as “Benin and Common”, the White House announced in July that the president had received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Before the inauguration of Trump, the age played a considerable role in the 2024 presidential election, the president of the time, Joe Biden, abandoning the race as a result of general concerns concerning his health and his cognitive state, including Trump. With several Congress leaders who die this year, voters continue to express concerns about the age of the best American politicians.

On August 29, false rumors that Trump, 79, died on social media following the affirmations that he had not been seen in public for two days.

The hashtag #Wherestrump has become one of the most trendy subjects on X. Some 158,000 messages on the social media platform also included the expression “Trump is dead”.

Trump on Friday organized a dinner for the leaders of the Congress at the Rose Garden of the White House. Addressing journalists before dinner, Trump said: “In fact, the press has been very good lately, except for a rumor that they have spread.”

He added that “the horrible rumor that Trump is longer with us” was widespread by the media after missing a press conference after having made “about eight press conferences in a row, day after day”.

“The false news was again,” said Trump, using a term that he often applies to consumer media. The president then said that in response to rumors, he “gave them a three -hour press conference”.

The BLANCHE HOUSE EN X RAPSE RESIDATE COMPANY shared a 44 -second clip from the President's remarks.

. @ Potus roasts the false news: “Rumors began to spread this horrible rumor that Trump is no longer with us … The false news was again because I missed a day of press conferences! So today, I gave them a three -hour press conference.” pic.twitter.com/fts4le5hsi

– Quick response 47 (@ rapidressese47) September 6, 2025

The rumor that Trump died was largely a creation of social media on platforms such as X and Tiktok.

On August 29, the user of Tiktok @ w0odada published a video with a legend who said: “The streets say that Donald Trump has died ??? And he was not seen publicly since Tuesday ???”

The message received 600,000 likes and 3.5 million views on the platform.

On Tuesday, Peter DOOCY of Fox News asked Trump about the rumors of his disappearance.

The president replied: “Well, I have not seen him. You know, I heard – it's a bit crazy, but last week, I did many press conferences, all successful. They went very well. As it goes very well, and then I did not do it for two days, and they said there must be something bad with him.

“Biden would not do them for months. You wouldn't see him, and no one has ever said that there was never nothing wrong with him, and we know that he was not in the greatest form.”

What people say

Speaking to the Rose Garden of the White House, President Donald Trump said: “We will say goodbye to the press, but it is an honor to have you. And in fact, the press was very good recently, except for a rumor that I spread. I made about eight press conferences, and I also went to a club, because I had a club.

“I arrived at the club.” Sir, are you okay? How are you? “The false news was there again, but because I missed a day of press conferences.

What happens next

Sean Barbabella, president's doctor, said Trump “remains in excellent health”. However, speculations on the physical form of the president should continue both supporters and adversaries.

