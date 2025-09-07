BPN BPN Bansos disbursement planning in Antam's gold printing folder





Social assistance illustration. Photo: Dok Mi.

Jakarta: a number of economic news on Saturday September 6, 2025, watched for readers Metrotvnews.com. The new share of the BPNT 2025 PKH Social Affairs BPN Calendar at Antam Gold by 2,060 million rupees per gram. The following is a full summary of the news: 1. Note! This is the PKH BPN 2025 disbursement calendar The government will distribute social assistance (social assistance) in the form of a family hope program (PKH) and non -cash food assistance (BPNT) in September 2025. The disbursement of this month is the distribution of PKH and BPNT Phase 3 for the period July, August and September 2025. Read the complete news here. 2. Gold prices have jumped strongly, reaching the highest new level of all time The price of gold has grown sharply and reached the highest level of all time in 3,600 USD on Friday September 5, 2025 after a low unclean pay report, which increased speculation according to which the Federal Reserve (the Fed) was ready to continue to reduce interest rates. Read the complete news here. 3. What is a taxable inheritance? Discover the complete explanation Beneficiaries of succession often wonder why they have to pay taxes during the process of returning the name of the assets of succession, even if there is no transaction of sale and purchase. Based on the rules of the Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) and the Ministry of Finance, the following is a complete explanation. Read the complete news here. 4. Print the disc again, Antam Gold transluctive RP2 060 million per gram The price of the gold bars of PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) TBK or Antam, which was sold in Antam Gold Boutique today, has increased. Antam's gold price has increased again after falling and returned to record the highest new record.

Read the complete news here. 5. Estage of Jokowi Stage The sad news has wrapped the world of Indonesian academics and politics. The main and former special economist of President Joko Widodo, Arif Budimanta, died on Saturday September 6, 2025, at 00.06 WIB. Read the complete news here.

