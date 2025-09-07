



Washington – President Donald Trump amplified his promises on Saturday to send national guard troops and immigration agents to Chicago by displaying a parody image of “Apocalypse Now” with a flame ball while helicopters zoorly on the second city in the country.

“” I love the smell of deportations in the morning “,” wrote Trump on his social media site. “Chicago about to find out why this is called the Ministry of War.”

The president did not offer any detail beyond the label “Chipocalypse Now”, a play on the title of the 1979 dystopian film by Francis Ford Coppola taking place in the Vietnam War, in which a character said: “I love the smell of napalm in the morning.”

In response to the post, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, described Trump as a “budding dictator”.

Trump on Friday signed an executive decree aimed at renamed the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of War, after the campaign months to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. The name change requires the approval of the congress.

The illustration of Trump's post shows it in a context of the Horizon of Chicago, carrying a hat corresponding to that of the film which loves war and the lieutenant-colonel amoral Kilgore, played by Robert Duvall.

Trump's weekend post follows its repeated threats to add Chicago to the list of other cities led by Democrats which he targeted for an extended federal application. Its administration should intensify the application of immigration to Chicago, as it did in Los Angeles, and deploy troops from the National Guard.

In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Trump has deployed them since last month in Washington, as part of his unprecedented takeover of the application of the law of the national capital.

He also suggested that Baltimore and New Orleans could obtain the same treatment and even mentioned the federal authorities on Friday to head towards Portland, Oregon, to “wipe them”, which means demonstrators. He could have wrongly described the video of demonstrations in this city years ago.

The details of Trump's promised operation in Chicago were sparse, but there is already a general opposition. City and state leaders said they were planning to continue the Trump administration. Pritzker, a possible presidential candidate in 2028, was also fiercely.

The president “threatens to go to war with an American city,” Pritzker wrote on X on an image of Trump's post. “It's not a joke. It's not normal.”

He added: “Donald Trump is not a strong man, he is a frightened man. The Illinois will not be intimidated by a budding dictator.”

Trump suggested that he had almost unlimited powers when it comes to deploying the National Guard. Sometimes he even addressed questions about his dictator.

“Most people say:” If you call him a dictator, if he stops the crime, he can be what he wants “- I am not a dictator, moreover,” said Trump last month. He added: “Not that I don't – I would do it – the right to do whatever I want to do.”

“I am the President of the United States,” said Trump. “If I think our country is in danger – and it is in danger in these cities – I can do it.”

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/trump-threatens-chicago-apocalyptic-force-pritzker-calls-wannabe-dictator/17758672/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

