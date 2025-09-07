Trump says Chicago is the most dangerous city in the world. The four most violent are all in the red states | American crime





While Donald Trump threatens to deploy units of the National Guard in Chicago and Baltimore, ostensibly to suffocate violence, a model appeared as he describes the cities he speaks of.

Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC and Baltimore.

But not Jackson, Birmingham, St Louis or Memphis.

An analysis of crime trends in the past four years shows two things. First, violent crime rates in major cities in the Americas have dropped over the past two years and at an even higher pace in the past six months. The decrease in violence in America is unprecedented.

Secondly, crime in large cities overall is lower in states with democratic leadership. But the president concentrates his anger almost exclusively on the big blue cities of the Blue States, avoiding political conflicts with the red government governors.

A graph comparing the murder rate for 100,000 residents shows that cities targeted by Trump have a lower murder rate than others in the south.

The four cities of populations greater than 100,000 with the highest murder rates in 2024 are in republican states: Jackson, Mississippi (78.7 per 100,000 residents), Birmingham, Alabama (58.8), St Louis, Missouri (54.1) and Memphis, Tennessee (40.6).

Trump on Tuesday called Chicago the most dangerous city in the world and is committed to sending military troops there, as well as Baltimore. I have an obligation. This is not a political thing, he said at a press conference. I have an obligation when 20 people are killed in the past two and a half weeks and 75 are slaughtered with bullets.

Speaking of crime in Chicago, Trump regularly refers to the number of people who may have been shot there. But Chicago has a population of around 2.7 million inhabitants, which is larger than each of the 15 least populated states. It is roughly the same population as the Mississippi. The rate of homicides of chicagos for 2024 was 17.5 murders per 100,000 residents, only a few points more than that of the state of Louisiana, which was 14.5 per 100,000 in 2024.

As it became tradition, the media reported how many people were killed in Chicago during the Labor Day weekend. At Louisanas, we would predict almost twice as many people to have been murdered there during the long weekend.

But these figures are more difficult to count. Chicago police report only one silhouette. A hundred local information sites must be traveled around Louisiana to group the count for the comparison.

In particular, Trump discussed the sending of troops to New Orleans this week. Trump said now, said Trump in the oval office. Are we going to Chicago or are we going to a place like New Orleans, where we have a large governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to straighten a very beautiful section of this country which becomes completely, you know, quite difficult, quite bad?

And Landry reported his desire to access. We will take the help of President Trumps of New Orleans in Shreveport! He wrote on X, publishing a clip for the exchange.

However, Chicago is preparing to be the next city targeted by the Trump administration. To date this year, 278 people have been killed in Chicago, 118 people less killed compared to 2024. It is at a rate of 412 deaths for the year, which would be a rate of approximately 15 per 100,000 residents. The rate is likely to be lower than that of this, as homicide rates increase during the summer months.

The Windy City ranked 37th at the homicide rate in 2024 for cities with more than 50,000 residents in the United States. For cities of more than 100,000 residents, he ranked 14th. This year, it is likely to slide further into the list, even if violence falls at 60s.

As reported by the FBIS crime data unit in August, the United States had a homicide rate of approximately 4.6 per 100,000 residents in 2024. It is the lowest figure since 2014, and very close to low generational from 4 to 4.5 per 100,000 last experienced in the early 1960s. The pandemic wave of increased violence has greatly fell.

We know that across the country [violence is] Going down, said Dr. Thaddeus Johnson, former Tennessee police officer and principal researcher at the Criminal Justice Council, a political reflection group.

In the United States, the 2024 homicide rate decreased by around 15%, one of the largest decreases in American history. Most of this decrease can be attributed to decreases in the largest cities, said Johnson.

Criminal courts tend to give higher value to murder rates than other violent crimes indicators, as murder statistics are more difficult to handle. This is the most reliable data point, said Johnson. But this is not the only point of data. When you start talking about aggravated assaults and thefts, in general, we saw this take place across the country.

Chicago and Baltimore have implemented or extended antiviolence programs in 2022 using the funding of the American rescue plan, a large part of which was cut under Trump. Baltimore homicide level has dropped by around 40% since 2020 and, in 2025, stimulates a hollow of 50 years to date.

Violent crimes had also dropped to Washington DC with substantial margins before Trump took control of the city police. His announcement last month referred to 2023 DCS crime rates, which increased during the pandemic, while saying nothing about the precipitated fall since.

In January, the Metropolitan Police Department and the US lawyer's office said that the total violent crime at DC in 2024 was down 35% compared to the previous year, marking the lowest rate in more than 30 years.

The Guardian analyzed the murder rates for the 50 largest cities in the United States and found that the cities of the blue states had the lowest, with only 7.8 murders per 100,000 people. The cities of the red states have a much higher murder rate of 12.9. The cities of the swing states are in the middle, with a murder rate of 10.2.

Baltimore ranks fifth on a list of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants per murder rate in 2024, as indicated to the FBI statisticians. Washington DC is 15th. Between them are Wilmington, Delaware; Detroit; Cleveland; Dayton, Ohio; North Little Rock, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Shreveport, Louisiana; Camden, New Jersey and Albany, Georgia.

Compliance with federal rules on the declaration of crime is incomplete and certain agencies report incomplete data. A notable example of this is Jackson, Mississippi, who has always collected data on crime but has not started to subject them to the FBIS system this year. Jackson recorded 111 homicides in 2024, in a population of around 141,000 inhabitants: a rate of 78.7, the highest in America for any city with a population of more than 50,000.

Although St Louis posted the second highest homicide rate in 2024, violence has dropped since 2023 and is pale today for an annual decrease of 10%. Its rate will however decrease less sharply, because St Louis loses the population.

Memphis directed the country's homicide rate in 2023. To date in 2025, significant murders and homicides are down approximately 25%, after a decrease of 22% in 2024. As Baltimore, Memphis Leaders attributed the partly reduction to an aggressive initiative of armed violence, Memphis Allies.

In particular, small changes in small cities can have a large statistical effect.

Birmingham, with a population of around 200,000 inhabitants, has reduced its murder rate by more than half since the start of the year. Local officials attribute this, in part, to the arrest of a handful of people accused of violence, including Damien McDaniel, who was charged in the murders of 18 people as a hired killer. Its arrest in October and that of four other people linked to him coincides with a 55% drop in Birmingham homicide rate since.

