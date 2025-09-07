Egg thrown on Imran Khan's sister, Aleema, in Rawalpindi's confrontation





The sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was struck by an egg outside a prison. The incident occurred on Friday at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. Aleema Khanum addressed journalists after a court hearing.

She visited her imprisoned brother. The attack was captured on video and spread quickly online. Police have since made two arrests as part of the event.

Police arrest two suspects following a public incident

Rawalpindi police quickly owned two women. According to the first reports, the suspects are supporters of the political party of Khan, PTI. The reason appears linked to unanswered media issues.

Journalists interviewed Aleema about the allegations made by a journalist. The journalist accused him of real estate transactions involving donation funds. He also said that the PTI team threatened him to ask.

Aleema would have jumped the question during her press speech. This omission apparently sparked the aggressive response of party supporters. The police investigation is underway.

Political tensions simmer in the midst of legal battles

The incident highlights intense political divisions in Pakistan. Imran Khan remains a very polarizing figure. Its current legal problems continue to feed public debate.

He is currently imprisoned in the Toshakhana affair. The case includes the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. Khan was sentenced and sentenced to three years in August 2023.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, is also co-accused in this area. The hearing of this case was adjourned on the day of the egg launch incident. The next audience date is set for a future session.

The attack of eggs against Aleema Khanum underlines the volatile nature of Pakistani politics. This incident reflects the deep divisions surrounding the heritage of the former Prime Minister. Sister's egg attack Imran Khan has become a new flash point in prolonged political conflict.

Information at hand that threw the egg on Imran Khan's sister?

Rawalpindi police arrested two women. The first reports of the authorities identify them as supporters of the Khan's own PTI party.

Why was Aleema Khanum targeted?

The attack followed a media interaction where it refused to answer questions on allegations of abusive use of donations for a purchase of property.

How did Aleema Khanum react?

The video sequences show her reacting with a surprising calm. We heard him say to those around him to drop the case and not degenerate the situation.

What is the Toshakhana business?

This is a legal affair against Imran Khan involving the alleged illegal sale of precious state gifts. These gifts were received during his mandate from Prime Minister.

Where did this incident take place?

The confrontation occurred just outside the main door of Adiala prison in the city of Rawalpindi. Khan is currently imprisoned there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.zoombangla.com/egg-thrown-at-imran-khans-sister-aleema-in-rawalpindi-confrontation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos