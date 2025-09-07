



On September 1, 2025, during the Shanghai cooperation organization and a meeting in Tianjin, China, President Xi Jinping unveiled the global governance initiative, a proposal to meet the urgent challenges facing the world today. Title Pool the strength of the Shanghai cooperation organization to improve global governance, The XIS address stressed that the world is at a critical crossroads, requiring a renewed commitment to cooperation, equality and multilateralism. The moment of the initiative is deeply symbolic. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the United Nations Foundation, milestones recall the lessons learned from past world conflicts. XI stressed that the post-war era of the world offered humanity a chance to establish a system of global governance which favored peace, equality and collaboration. Eight decades later, he argued, the world faces a new period of turbulence and transformation, with conflicts broken down on ideology and natural resources, the slowdown in global economic growth and the increase in increase in increase. By thinking about history, Xi pointed out, at difficult times, we must maintain our initial commitment to peaceful coexistence, strengthen our confidence in win-win cooperation, advance the trend of history and prosper following the rhythm of time. The global governance initiative is built around five basic principles. He underlines the importance of sovereign equality, affirming that all countries, whatever the size or wealth, must enforce their sovereignty, with their internal affairs free from external interference. XI stressed that global governance should reflect the interests and votes of all nations, in particular developing countries, ensuring that each nation can participate in equal in the training of international results. Another cornerstone is the rule of international law, based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. XI called for the formulation of international rules by a large consensus and applied itself uniformly, warning against standard doubles and unilateral taxes. The great powers, he argued, must lead to the defense of these rules, giving the example for the rest of the world. Multilateralism constitutes a central principle of the initiative, XI insisting that global affairs should be decided collectively and that governance systems and their advantages should be shared by all. The UN, he noted, remains the basic platform to advance multilateralism, and other regional institutions should supplement its role while avoiding discriminatory or exclusive practices. An approach focused on people, which recognizes that the ultimate goal of global governance is the well-being of populations. The initiative underlines that the system must meet the needs of people everywhere, promoting confidence in a stable future and promoting a feeling of development and security through shared development and cooperation. Finally, XI stressed that effective governance must provide real results. Taking attaching both to immediate problems and long -term challenges, the initiative calls for coordinated and holistic solutions, developed countries providing resources and public goods while developing countries actively contribute to global stability. The initiative received notable support from international leaders. The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, described the moment of the GGI as particularly appropriate, given the current challenges of the world, including regional disorders and economic slowdowns. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres underlined the alignment of initiatives on multilateral principles and the rule of law, noting that leadership in principle is essential to provide tangible advantages to people around the world. The Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and the Prime Minister of Nepals, KP Sharma Oli, have echoed these points of view, emphasizing potential initiatives to strengthen multilateral systems and promote justice, inclusivity and shared prosperity. The global governance initiative is the fourth global initiative proposed by XI, following the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. Together, these efforts reflect China's vision of an international order anchored in cooperation, equity and shared responsibility. The XIS address clearly indicated that in a world marked by ideological conflicts, competition for natural resources and increasing fragmentation, coordinated global governance and principle is more important than ever. In the meantime, the GGI raises critical questions about the future of international cooperation. How can nations work together in the middle of increasing tensions? Can multilateralism be reinforced in practice, not only in principle? And will the initiative succeed in offering tangible advantages for world populations? By anchoring the GGI in equality, legality and an approach centered on people, China indicates that cooperative leadership is not only possible but necessary to sail in today's crises and move towards a common future for humanity.

