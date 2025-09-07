



The Japanese prince Hisahito became the first male royal to reach adulthood in 40 years and he could be the last. This comes from the policy of succession only of men of the oldest monarchy in the world.

The dark state is shown because the palace organized elaborate rituals to recognize Hisahito as an adult on Saturday.

Hisahito is second to the throne and is likely to become the king one day. However, after him, there is still no one, who could leave the imperial family in a dilemma to know if they should reverse a 19th century decision which abolished the female succession. Hisahito is cooler at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo. He studies biology and likes to play badminton, according to an AP report. He also co-wrote a document on the dragonflies in the field of his field of his Akasaka area in Tokyo.

During his first press conference in March, the prince said he wanted to study dragonflies and other insects, including means of protecting bugs in urban areas.

Eventshisahito live was born on September 6, 2006 and is the only son of the Crown Prince Akishino, the heir to the throne, and his wife, the princess of the Crown Kiko. However, he has two older sisters, the popular princess Kako and the former princess Mako, whose marriage with a non-Royal forced him to abandon his royal status. Hisahito’s father Akishino, the emperor’s younger brother, was the last man to reach the family’s adulthood in 1985. Currently, the royal family of 16 members is made up of all adults. He and his father are the only men younger than the current emperor. Prince Hitachi, the younger brother of former emperor Akihito, is third online with the throne, but is already 89 years old. No male successor is a concern for the monarchy, which, according to historians, lasted more than 1,500 years.

The problem reflects the population of aging and rapid japan narrowing.

Japan has traditionally had male emperors, but female successors were allowed. There were eight women emperors, including the most recent Gosakuramach, I who reigned from 1762 to 1770. However, none of them produced an heir during their reign.

In 1889, the succession was legally limited to men by the pre-war constitution. The law of the imperial chamber of the 1947 post-war period, which largely preserves the preservative pre-war family values, also allows only the male succession.

The extremely popular princess Aiko, the only daughter of the emperor Naruhito and the Empress Masako, cannot be the successor of her father, even if she is supported by a large part of the public as a future monarch.

The government proposed to authorize an emperor woman in 2005, but the birth of Hisahito changed the tide and the nationalists turned against the proposal.

A widely conservative panel in January 2022 recommended that the government are calling on its succession to the male line while allowing women to keep their royal status after marriage and to continue their official functions.

They also proposed to adopt male descendants from the now disappeared royal families to continue the male line.

However, the conservative Yomiuri published his own proposal in May, calling for an urgent revision to the right of the imperial chamber to give royal status to the husbands and children of the princesses and allowed women to succeed the throne. (With AP contributions)

