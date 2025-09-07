Police Policy of the porridge of the periphery, observer: the way of Prabowo to get rid of the influence of the Gang Solo

Jakartasatu.com– In the midst of the hotter and warmer political disorders after the waves of demonstrations August 25 and 28, 2025, a new term emerged by geopolitical information and observers Amir Hamzah: the moving policy of the boill of the periphery. According to Amir, it is the strategy used by President Prabowo suffered to get rid of the influence of the group that would be a solo gang, a former network which is often associated with former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The major action of students and workers with the theme of the Indonesian popular revolution which led to chaos had cost life. In the vortex of riots, the name of the Solo Gang raised again. This group was accused of being behind the mobilization of masses and field operations which exercised the situation. Although it has never been officially recognized, the term Gang Solo has long been a kind of code to refer to the loyalist circle of Jokowi which is rooted in central java, in particular the solo.

According to Amir, Prabowo saw the existence of this group as a latent threat. They have not only political networks, but also have a muscle on the ground.

If it is not controlled, the Solo Gang can continue to disrupt political stability and even affect the direction of power in the future, he said on Saturday (9/9/2025).

A big change was observed when Nadiem Makarim, a former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology in the Jokowi era was appointed suspect in the Chromebook supply case. While when Jokowi came to power, various educators had urged that Nadiem was suppressed because the independent learning policy was considered confusing, but Jokowi still maintains it.

Now, at the time of Prabowo, the legal status of Nadim is proof that the people of Jokowi one by one began to lose political immunity. This is part of the bustle of the periphery porridge, said Amir.

Prabowo did not take care of Jokowi directly, but rather eroded the strength of his periphery people, legal affairs, public issues, until the influence of the solo gang was weakened.

Amir Hamzah explained that this term was not only a metaphor. The porridge, he said, is a food which, if he is agitated in the middle, can be immediately damaged in the texture. But if it is slowly agitated from the edge, the porridge will remain hot, distributed evenly and finally mixed completely without causing troubles.

Prabowo is not frontal. He did not immediately hit Jokowi who always had sympathizers. He actually moved systematically, allowing disorders on the outskirts, while getting rid of one by one the figures and fabrics which were the backbone of Jokowi, said Amir.

There are several concrete steps which, according to Amir, are included in this model:

-The field actor label. With the Reunion of the term Gang Solo, the public is responsible for seeing riots not as a simple popular movement, but as a certain group of groups that can be blamed.

– Selective judicial actions. The Nadiem affair is only the beginning. Amir predicts that other figures related to the Jokowi circle will also be trapped by a legal case. It is not a coincidence, but a design, he said.

– State stability. Each difficult step is wrapped in maintaining national security and applying the law. The public is encouraged to believe that Prabowo acts for the benefit of the people, not just a power policy.

-Draint the energy of the opponent. By leaving the riots of the streets, groups such as Gang Solo in fact spend their energy, their funds and their sympathy, so that they are lower when they deal with the state.

However, Amir also recalled that this strategy was not without risk. Erod the influence of political opponents using riots and legal cases can cause flames.

If the public believes that the law is used as a political tool, greater resistance can emerge. Even sympathy can go back to the pressed party, he said.

In addition, a layer conflict between the power center and the old network such as the Solo gang can worsen polarization.

If this is not carefully organized, Prabowo can be considered to be a policy of revenge, he added.

In the short term, of course Prabowo and its circle of power. By weakening the solo gang, Prabowo can be freer to reorganize the political constellation without having to worry about the old Jokowi network which is still dominant.

But in the long term, this victory can turn around. If this strategy is considered to be manipulative, then public confidence in government can be eroded.

This is Prabowo's great challenge: how to maintain legitimacy while carrying out a hard political strategy, concluded Amir Hamzah. (Youss)