If the reform believes that the Conservatives were so bad, why do they recruit them?
I write this while I watch Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, go on stage during the reform conference promising him New found allegiance to the party in turquoise.
The former Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire was revealed while Nigel Farage has made his ground to become the next Prime Minister at Birmingham Nec after Angela Rayners disgruation yesterday.
The defection of the closest ally Boris Johnsons is of course important and marks the walking reforms on Downing Street.
But there is a contradiction at the heart of the field of the parts on the right which must be resolved so that Farage wins the keys of n ° 10 with a Stonking majority.
On the one hand, the reform is very critical of the conservatives both as a party and people.
By describing them as a unique with work, many things have been done on the repeated conservatives to keep their promises.
But if the conservatives were so bad, especially under the supervision of Johnsons, why is Farage so willing to welcome so many of them in the fold?
Dorries follow the traces of two other Boris acolytes: Andrew Jenkyns and Jake Berry.
No doubt if a Tory should bear blame for high taxes and immigration, is it surely Johnson and those who served in his government? Dorries was one of the architects of The online security bill that the reform now wants to tear.
There is an inconsistency in the reforms of anti-tory rhetoric and its conservative recruitment policy.
Either they are the enemy or they are not.
I know that there are figures inside the reform who think that I am a conservative shill despite the fact that I have never been a member of the conservatives (unlike Farage and Tice).
They do not pay attention to my meticulous examination of their politicians and their policies, apparently forgetting that I am right to lean the journalist, not an activist.
If the defection of Dorriéss means that the hostile elements of the reform realize that their enemies are not right to the right, then that could well do something much more than another conservative scalp.
