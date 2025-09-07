Politics
PM Modis Manipur The visit should be considered a trip to peace, not a final objective: Gaurav Gogoi
The senior Congress official, Gaurav Gogoi, said that the probable visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manipur should not be considered the final objective, but rather as the start of a long journey to bring peace to the state.
Mr. Gogoi, the deputy chief of the opposition to the LOK SABHA, on the sidelines of a program in Guwahati, Friday September 5, 2025), said: “We cannot say that normality has returned to Manipur … There is no elected government, so therefore [Mr.] Modi's visit should not be considered the final objective. This is only the beginning on a “long journey to bring peace, justice, reconciliation and democracy to Manipur,” said the deputy for Congress.
Before PM Modis Manipur Trip, officials put to meet Kuki-Zo groups
Stressing that the relationship between the inhabitants of Manipur must cure, their aspirations must be respected, he said: “I hope that the BJP understands that the PM's visit is not the end but only a start which was very delayed.”
The probable visit of the PM should have been planned two years ago, and there are still many other milestones to be overcome, said the president of the Assam Congress. “As they say that the judge went to justice, the inhabitants of Manipur have been refused from the Prime Minister's visit for too long,” he said.
He hoped that when the PM arrives, the first thing he should do is “apologize to the inhabitants of Manipur not to appear in the past two years”.
The Prime Ministers probably visit Manipur on September 13 is too little, too late: Congress
Regarding the assertion of the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma according to which the SIT would submit his report on the investigations on alleged links between the National Pakistan Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his partners in India on September 10, Mr. Gogoi declared that the congress will continue to highlight the various “scams” under the government of the BJP.
The chief minister attacked Mr. Gogoi against the alleged link of his wife Elizabeth Colburn with the Pakistani espionage agency ISI. Mr. Sarma had alleged that Mr. Gogoi's wife had “good relations” with the Pakistani army and even the deputy had visited the neighboring country “personal and unofficial” and remained there for 15 days.
On the new immigration and foreigners order (exemption), 2025, Mr. Gogoi said that he had canceled the Assam agreement, and such an important question should have been discussed for the first time in Parliament.
We must go beyond peace policy in Manipur, says Prime Minister Modi
The order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs allows minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians, who entered India until December 31, 2024, to escape religious persecution, to stay in the country.
Mr. Gogoi attended the media interaction of the candidate vice-president of the Indian Bloc B. Sudershan Reddy.
“As a former chief judge of the High Court of Gauhati, he knows the situation in Assam and in other northeast states,” said Gogoi.
Gaurav Gogoi: PM Modis Manipur The visit must be considered a trip to Ppeace, not a final objective | Video credit: The Hindu
He knows the political complexities of a state like Manipur and has the knowledge, wisdom and experience on concerns and aspirations of the Northeast, which he can highlight at the highest forum, said the head of the opposition.
“I hope that my colleagues from the whole political alley will realize how, at this stage, we need someone who understands Manipur, Assam Agreement and other questions from the Northeast,” he said.
Gogoi said he was convinced that Reddy would do much better than people's expectations.
