Potus defeats some ties in ties; PM Modi responds in nature

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deeply appreciated and entirely reciprocal Donald Trumps Positive Assessment of India Partnership, a few hours after the American President praised their special relationship, signaling the attempts of both parties to compose tensions exacerbated by 50% of the United States on both sides.

Take a deep appreciation and meet the president completely prevails over the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links, said Modi in an article on X. India and the United States have a very positive and global complete and prospective partnership.

The comments came after the American president, from the Oval Office, said that he would always be friends with Modi, although he added without elaborating that he did not like what the Indian PM was doing at the moment. I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great, said Trump.

But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, said Trump, answering a question to find out if he was ready to reset relationships with India.

When asked how trade discussions with India and other countries were progressing, said Trump, they are doing very well. Other countries are doing very well. Did very well with everyone. Were angry with the European Union because of what is happening not only with Google, but with all our large companies.

The American president also said that it was very disappointed that India bought so much oil from Russia.

I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with Modi, it is great. He was here a few months ago, he said.

Trump imposed 25% of additional prices in India, in addition to the existing 25%, from August 27, citing the purchase of Russian oil at a reduced price, which, according to him, financed the war of Ukraine.

Reacting to the latest developments, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, said: “The Prime Minister Moda attaches an enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. He has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States, and at that time, I cannot say more than that. But that is really what I would say.

Trump's praise for the PM came less than 24 hours after raising the RIC group (Russia-Inde-Chine). In an article on Truth Social, he said, it looks like Weve lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together!

People familiar with the case said that, although the latest remarks of the American presidents indicate a thaw, the situation was still delicate and it remained to see if the United States would offer a certain relief on the prices.

What may have worked, according to one of the people, is the informal group among the leaders of Russia, India and China at the Shanghai cooperation summit in Tianjin, who sparked a debate in the pro-Trump media on the future of American ties in India as well as in the Make America camp again.

Simultaneously, India has remained firm on its policy of strategic autonomy and argued that its oil purchases from Russia were based on internal requirements and the need to maintain the world's stable oil prices.

Friday, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman India will continue to import crude oil from Russia, despite the fact that the assembly of American pressures and the newly imposed prices. She stressed that India's energy decisions are based on national interests and economic logic, not external requests. The Reserve Bank of India has already started to diversify its participation in American treasury bills, as well as the purchase of gold, she said. Significantly, during last week, Trump did not take the credit to broke the ceasefire in Indiapistan, a problem that has been the largest apple of contention with India in recent months.

However, a few hours before Trumps in the comments on Modi, a number of senior US officials attacked India. On Friday, US trade secretary Howard Lutnick said that he expects India to be back to the negotiation table in the coming or two months saying sorry to try to sign the trade agreement, because the United States is the largest consumer in the world and because the consumer is still right.