Politics
Potus defeats some ties in ties; PM Modi responds in nature
Take a deep appreciation and meet the president completely prevails over the feelings and the positive evaluation of our links, said Modi in an article on X. India and the United States have a very positive and global complete and prospective partnership.
The comments came after the American president, from the Oval Office, said that he would always be friends with Modi, although he added without elaborating that he did not like what the Indian PM was doing at the moment. I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great, said Trump.
But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to fear. We just have times on occasion, said Trump, answering a question to find out if he was ready to reset relationships with India.
When asked how trade discussions with India and other countries were progressing, said Trump, they are doing very well. Other countries are doing very well. Did very well with everyone. Were angry with the European Union because of what is happening not only with Google, but with all our large companies.
The American president also said that it was very disappointed that India bought so much oil from Russia.
I was very disappointed that India buys as much oil from Russia, and I told them that. We put a very large price on India, 50% price, a very high price. I get along very well with Modi, it is great. He was here a few months ago, he said.
Trump imposed 25% of additional prices in India, in addition to the existing 25%, from August 27, citing the purchase of Russian oil at a reduced price, which, according to him, financed the war of Ukraine.
Reacting to the latest developments, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, said: “The Prime Minister Moda attaches an enormous importance to our partnership with the United States. He has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the fact is that we remain engaged with the United States, and at that time, I cannot say more than that. But that is really what I would say.
Trump's praise for the PM came less than 24 hours after raising the RIC group (Russia-Inde-Chine). In an article on Truth Social, he said, it looks like Weve lost India and Russia in the deepest and darkest. May they have a long and prosperous future together!
People familiar with the case said that, although the latest remarks of the American presidents indicate a thaw, the situation was still delicate and it remained to see if the United States would offer a certain relief on the prices.
What may have worked, according to one of the people, is the informal group among the leaders of Russia, India and China at the Shanghai cooperation summit in Tianjin, who sparked a debate in the pro-Trump media on the future of American ties in India as well as in the Make America camp again.
Simultaneously, India has remained firm on its policy of strategic autonomy and argued that its oil purchases from Russia were based on internal requirements and the need to maintain the world's stable oil prices.
Friday, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman India will continue to import crude oil from Russia, despite the fact that the assembly of American pressures and the newly imposed prices. She stressed that India's energy decisions are based on national interests and economic logic, not external requests. The Reserve Bank of India has already started to diversify its participation in American treasury bills, as well as the purchase of gold, she said. Significantly, during last week, Trump did not take the credit to broke the ceasefire in Indiapistan, a problem that has been the largest apple of contention with India in recent months.
However, a few hours before Trumps in the comments on Modi, a number of senior US officials attacked India. On Friday, US trade secretary Howard Lutnick said that he expects India to be back to the negotiation table in the coming or two months saying sorry to try to sign the trade agreement, because the United States is the largest consumer in the world and because the consumer is still right.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/potus-undoes-some-knots-in-ties-pm-modi-responds-in-kind/articleshow/123739000.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lori Dengler Afghanistan earthquake is another tragic story of weak building materials, weak infrastructure-vary times
- Modi composes Macron's hours after defusing Trump tensions, discusses the ways to end the Ukraine war – India News
- Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos Win Us Open | ATP Tour
- Four powerful foods to help you fight brain and aging
- Nadine Dorriess Long Road by Boris Johnson at Reform Uk
- Drill Baby, Drill: British Zero Reform for ED Milibands Climate Policy | environment
- How much the winners will earn
- Nadiem Makarim must be a judge collaborator reveal Jokowi's involvement
- Tech Herentennis starts strongly on APSU Tourney
- What does Vladimir Putin mean, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un meeting world? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- 3.5 Quick Rattles Eastern La County
- Potus defeats some ties in ties; PM Modi responds in nature